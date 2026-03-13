Phoenix's Westbeld Showcases Her Scoring
Kathryn Westbeld joined the Phoenix Mercury last year, and it was the official start of her WNBA career. Westbeld went undrafted in 2018, and before that, she attended Notre Dame. She helped Notre Dame win a championship, and she averaged 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and two assists that season.
Westbeld signed a training camp deal with the Los Angeles Sparks, but she did not make the final roster. That led to her playing internationally, and she eventually made her way to Phoenix.
Westbeld makes her debut
In her rookie season, Westbeld averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds. She played 43 games, and she was a starter in some of them. The 2025 season was a great learning experience for the rookie, and she had a chance to shine.
Phoenix started the season with its big win over the Seattle Storm, and Westbeld had a solid outing. She had nine points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. She continued to have some nice games, and in the Mercury's first game against the Chicago Sky, she had her first double-digit game.
Westbeld finished that game with 13 points, five rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. It was a prime opportunity to showcase her talents, and she took advantage of the moment.
While that was the first time she scored 10 or more points, it would not be the last. She started the second month of the season on a good note, as she had 15 points against the Sparks. Then, she had 11 points later that month. Westbeld's game against the Sparks is her career high, and come next season, she may pass that number.
The Mercury rookie had two 14-point games in July, and she did it against the Wings and the Golden State Valkyries. Then, she did not score 10 or more points in any of her August or September games. However, she had a clutch performance in the playoffs, as she had 10 points against the New York Liberty. The Mercury's playoff run was on the line, and she helped them stay alive.
Westbeld had a nice season, and she had some solid games during that time. She had at least 10 points in five games, and she did it one additional time during the playoffs. The Mercury found a hidden gem in Westbeld, and she can play a role in their success this season.
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