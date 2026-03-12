Western Conference Rival Too Much For The Mercury
The Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury have history, and every year, they have a competitive season series. The Mercury navigated their season series against Western Conference rivals, and when they faced the Seattle Storm, the Storm beat them 2-1.
Phoenix's series against Minnesota was a different story, as the Lynx pulled off a sweep. The Lynx hosted the Mercury in the first game, and they beat them 95-76.
Maya Moore was the star for Minnesota, and she had a double-double of 27 points and 10 assists. The Lynx had three other players who scored at least 10 points, and with their play on both ends of the floor, Minnesota came out victorious.
Diana Taurasi was the Mercury's leading scorer, and she had 18 points. Penny Taylor had 13 points, Brittney Griner had 12 points and DeWanna Bonner had 10. The Lynx gave the Mercury problems, and as Phoenix headed home for the next game, Minnesota pulled off another win.
The Lynx beat the Mercury 85-78, and Moore had another huge performance. She finished the game with 34 points, and Minnesota had one more player who scored 10 or more points. That player was Sylvia Fowles, and she had 18 points.
Mercury great has big performance
As far as the Mercury, Penny Taylor was the leading scorer, and she had 25 points. That was her season high, and while she put up a fight, Minnesota came out on top.
Outside of Taylor, the Mercury had three players who scored in double figures. Bonner and Taurasi both had 12 points, and Mistie Bass had 10. The Mercury were down, and they had one more shot at getting a win. However, that did not happen.
Minnesota beat Phoenix 89-81 in the third game, and the team's duo led the way. Fowles and Moore both had 21 points, and there were three more players who scored at least 10 points. For the Mercury, they had two players who scored 14 points, as Bonner and Griner led the team in scoring.
It was a challenging series for the Mercury, and the Lynx piled up wins. Minnesota finished the season with a record of 28-6, and Moore and her team reached the WNBA Finals. They lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in a five-game series. The Mercury had trouble with the Lynx, but over time, they picked up wins against other teams.
Please follow us on X to read more the Mercury's 2016 season series against the Minnesota Lynx when you click right here!