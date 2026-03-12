Phoenix Mercury On SI

Western Conference Rival Too Much For The Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury lost their series against the Seattle Storm, but they won at least one of those games. Their games against another rival had a different outcome.

Davion Moore

Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Monica Wright (22) drives the ball against the Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images
The Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury have history, and every year, they have a competitive season series. The Mercury navigated their season series against Western Conference rivals, and when they faced the Seattle Storm, the Storm beat them 2-1.

Phoenix's series against Minnesota was a different story, as the Lynx pulled off a sweep. The Lynx hosted the Mercury in the first game, and they beat them 95-76.

Brittney Griner blocks Minnesota Lynx G Lindsay Whalen's last second shot to preserve a 82-80 Mercury win on Aug. 9, 2014 in Phoenix. Pni Mercury 0810 0804140405tlb / Pat Shannahan/The Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Maya Moore was the star for Minnesota, and she had a double-double of 27 points and 10 assists. The Lynx had three other players who scored at least 10 points, and with their play on both ends of the floor, Minnesota came out victorious.

Diana Taurasi was the Mercury's leading scorer, and she had 18 points. Penny Taylor had 13 points, Brittney Griner had 12 points and DeWanna Bonner had 10. The Lynx gave the Mercury problems, and as Phoenix headed home for the next game, Minnesota pulled off another win.

Sep 29, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) handles the ball against defender Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen (13) at US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 72-65. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The Lynx beat the Mercury 85-78, and Moore had another huge performance. She finished the game with 34 points, and Minnesota had one more player who scored 10 or more points. That player was Sylvia Fowles, and she had 18 points.

Mercury great has big performance

As far as the Mercury, Penny Taylor was the leading scorer, and she had 25 points. That was her season high, and while she put up a fight, Minnesota came out on top.

Outside of Taylor, the Mercury had three players who scored in double figures. Bonner and Taurasi both had 12 points, and Mistie Bass had 10. The Mercury were down, and they had one more shot at getting a win. However, that did not happen.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Penny Taylor (13) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Minnesota beat Phoenix 89-81 in the third game, and the team's duo led the way. Fowles and Moore both had 21 points, and there were three more players who scored at least 10 points. For the Mercury, they had two players who scored 14 points, as Bonner and Griner led the team in scoring.

It was a challenging series for the Mercury, and the Lynx piled up wins. Minnesota finished the season with a record of 28-6, and Moore and her team reached the WNBA Finals. They lost to the Los Angeles Sparks in a five-game series. The Mercury had trouble with the Lynx, but over time, they picked up wins against other teams.

