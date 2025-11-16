Why Mercury's Thomas Was One Of The West's Best Rebounders
The Western Conference was competitive this year, as some of those teams fought their way through the playoffs. The Minnesota Lynx had the best record in the league, as they finished the season with a record of 34-10. Minnesota gave teams problems all year, and the Lynx had a nice playoff run. However, that run came to an end, as the Phoenix Mercury beat them 3-1.
Then, the Las Vegas Aces turned things around, the Mercury played well throughout the season, and the Seattle Storm and Golden State Valkyries reached the playoffs.
All of these teams have stars, and they played hard all season. Some of them were elite scorers, others were facilitating, and others were grabbing boards with ease. In some cases, there were stars excelling in all areas.
Alyssa Thomas was one of the league's best players this year, and she was not only in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, but she also made history. She had eight triple-doubles, as she proved that she is an impactful and consistent player.
She did well in multiple areas, and when it came to rebounding, she was one of the best in the Western Conference. A'ja Wilson was the Western Conference's best rebounder, as she averaged 10.2 boards. The only player who averaged more rebounds than her was Angel Reese, who averaged 12.6. Of course, Reese plays for an Eastern Conference team. Reese was also the Peak Performer in this area.
Thomas was the Western Conference's second-best rounder, as she averaged 8.8. She nearly averaged a triple-double this season, and her best game rebounding-wise was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had 16 rebounds in that game, and she also had 15 assists and 12 points.
Thomas joined by teammates
Interestingly enough, there is another Mercury player in the third spot. Alexis Prince played a game with the Mercury, and she had eight rebounds in that outing. Then, Azura Stevens also averaged eight boards. Then, Dearica Hamby was behind them as she averaged 7.9.
The Mercury had some great rebounders, as Satou Sabally and Natasha Mack were also in the top 15 of the conference. Sabally was 12th, and she averaged 5.9. Mack was right behind her, and she averaged 5.8.
Thomas and her teammates grabbed boards all season, and it helped them go as far as they did.
