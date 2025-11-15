Why Mercury's Sabally Was One Of The West's Best Scorers
The Phoenix Mercury had a strong 2025 season, and their new stars led the way. Phoenix acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas during the offseason, and by adding a few more pieces, the Mercury went on a deep playoff run.
During their postseason run, the Mercury beat the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx before falling to the Las Vegas Aces. Despite the loss, it was a successful year for the Mercury, and they put themselves in a position to win next season.
Sabally was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged 16.3 points. It was a good season for the "Unicorn," and she showed that she can be one of the Mercury's stars for years to come. She is also a free agent, so while she can go elsewhere, Phoenix will likely do what is necessary to keep her.
The Mercury forward is a great scorer, and she showed that at different points of the regular season and postseason. She was playing well, and when it came to points per game, she was eighth in the Western Conference.
Aces star A'ja Wilson was the leading scorer in the West, and she averaged 23.4 points. She was also the league leader in scoring, which made her the Peak Performer in that area.
The second-leading scorer in the West was Napheesa Collier. Collier averaged 22.9 points, which put her in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race with Wilson. Then, Kelsey Plum was third, and she averaged 19.5 points this season. This was Plum's first season with the Los Angeles Sparks, and she did well as their new star.
Paige Bueckers, this year's Rookie of the Year, was fourth. She averaged 19.2 points, and she proved that she will be a force in the league for years to come.
There were some talented players behind Bueckers, as Dearica Hamby averaged 18.4 points, Nneka Ogwumike averaged 18.3 and Jackie Young averaged 16.5.
Sabally and fellow All-Stars score with ease
Sabally is in great company, as all of these players have the ability to change the dynamic of a game. If their team is struggling, players like Collier and Ogwumike can get going and lead their team to victory. These players are also All-Stars, and Sabally herself has been one three times.
The Mercury found a star in Sabally, and come next season, she will have an even bigger year.
