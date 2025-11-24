Mercury's Copper Represents, Win Gold Medal With Team USA
Kahleah Copper was one of the Phoenix Mercury's new additions before the 2024 season, and since then, she has been one of the team's stars.
Copper had a great first season with them, as she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. She helped the Mercury turn things around, and after missing the playoffs in 2023, they were back in the postseason.
Team USA begins journey
The Mercury star also played for Team USA for the first time, and she helped them win yet another gold. Copper played limited minutes in her first game, but she still contributed. She had four points and two rebounds in six minutes.
Team USA faced Japan in that game, and they beat them 102-76. That was the game when A'ja Wilson had 24 points and Breanna Stewart had 22.
Copper did not play against Belgium, but the team still picked up a victory. They beat Belgium 87-74, and Stewart and Wilson led the team once again. Stewart had 26 points and Wilson had 23 this time.
Phoenix's guard was back in action after that, and she had nine points, a rebound and an assist in USA's 87-68 win over Germany. Copper's future teammate led Germany with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Team USA was led by Jackie Young, as she had 19 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists.
In the next game, Copper played 11 minutes. She had five points and three rebounds. Team USA defeated Nigeria 88-74. Wilson was the team's leading scorer once again, as she had 20 points. She also had 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Copper had a bigger role in the next two games, as she played 20 minutes against Australia and 22 minutes against France. The Mercury star had 11 points, six rebounds and three assists in USA's 85-64 win. Stewart was the team's leading scorer with 16 points.
Team USA had one more game, and they faced France. This was a close game, and they beat France 67-66. Copper had 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in that outing. Wilson was the leading scorer with 21 points, and she also had 13 rebounds, four blocks and a steal.
Overall, the Mercury star averaged 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. She played well in that stretch, and now, she is a gold medalist.
