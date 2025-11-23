Why Mercury's Pondexter Was Bound To Succeed
The Phoenix Mercury were getting closer to winning a championship, as they started to find the right pieces. They found a star in Diana Taurasi, and earlier that year, they acquired Penny Taylor. Two years after that, the Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter, who, like Taurasi and Taylor, would play a big role in Phoenix's championship wins.
Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and in her rookie season, she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. The Mercury's new guard made a name for herself right away, and she was a member of that year's All-Rookie Team.
That honor was just the beginning for Pondexter, and she had a successful career with the Mercury and beyond. Before all of that, she was a college star.
Pondexter attended Rutgers, and she played well in her four years. She averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Her final year was her best, as she averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals.
Pondexter cannot be stopped
The future Mercury guard went out with a bang, and she had a huge game that caught the attention of Phoenix and others. In her final season, Pondexter had a 40-point game against South Florida. It was an incredible performance, and on top of her 40 points, she had five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
Phoenix's guard had a big game, and she did it with a single 3-pointer. She made 11 free throws in that outing, and the rest of her points came from midrange shots or layups. Rutgers had one other player who scored in double figures, as Matee Ajavon had 10 points. She also had a rebound and an assist.
Pondexter showed how dangerous she is on the offensive end, and she helped her team get a 66-65 win. She showed flashes of greatness multiple times in her college years, and she had 30 or more points in four other games during those seasons.
The Mercury found an excellent player, and in her time with the team, she added several accolades to her resume. She was an All-Star, she was the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and she won two championships. Pondexter was a one-of-a-kind player, and she succeeded at every level.
