Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Mercury's Pondexter Was Bound To Succeed

Cappie Pondexter was one of the Phoenix Mercury's best players, and she showed her greatness during her college years.

Davion Moore

March 5, 2006; Hartford, CT, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights (25) Cappie Pondexter in for the layup past Villanova Wildcats (35) Jackie Adamshick in the 2nd half of play at the Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Copyright © David Butler II 2006
March 5, 2006; Hartford, CT, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights (25) Cappie Pondexter in for the layup past Villanova Wildcats (35) Jackie Adamshick in the 2nd half of play at the Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Copyright © David Butler II 2006 / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury were getting closer to winning a championship, as they started to find the right pieces. They found a star in Diana Taurasi, and earlier that year, they acquired Penny Taylor. Two years after that, the Mercury drafted Cappie Pondexter, who, like Taurasi and Taylor, would play a big role in Phoenix's championship wins.

Pondexter was the second pick of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and in her rookie season, she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. The Mercury's new guard made a name for herself right away, and she was a member of that year's All-Rookie Team.

Cappie Pondexte
Jul 27, 2013; Uncasville, CT, USA; Eastern Conference guard Cappie Pondexter (23) of the New York Liberty reacts during the 2013 WNBA All Star Game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images / Danny Wild-Imagn Images

That honor was just the beginning for Pondexter, and she had a successful career with the Mercury and beyond. Before all of that, she was a college star.

Pondexter attended Rutgers, and she played well in her four years. She averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals. Her final year was her best, as she averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals.

Cappie Pondexte
March 6, 2006; Hartford, CT, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights (25) Cappie Pondexter shoots during the 1st half of play over West Virginia Mountaineers (23) Ashley Powell and (11) Britney Davis-White at the Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Copyright © David Butler II 2006 / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Pondexter cannot be stopped

The future Mercury guard went out with a bang, and she had a huge game that caught the attention of Phoenix and others. In her final season, Pondexter had a 40-point game against South Florida. It was an incredible performance, and on top of her 40 points, she had five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.

Cappie Pondexte
Aug. 19, 2008; Beijing, CHINA; United States guard Cappie Pondexter (4) bring the ball up the court in the USA 104-60 victory against Korea at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Stadium in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Phoenix's guard had a big game, and she did it with a single 3-pointer. She made 11 free throws in that outing, and the rest of her points came from midrange shots or layups. Rutgers had one other player who scored in double figures, as Matee Ajavon had 10 points. She also had a rebound and an assist.

Pondexter showed how dangerous she is on the offensive end, and she helped her team get a 66-65 win. She showed flashes of greatness multiple times in her college years, and she had 30 or more points in four other games during those seasons.

The Mercury found an excellent player, and in her time with the team, she added several accolades to her resume. She was an All-Star, she was the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) and she won two championships. Pondexter was a one-of-a-kind player, and she succeeded at every level.

Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury legend Cappie Pondexter when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.