Mercury's Pondexter Leads Team In Win Over The Sun

Cappie Pondexter was a star with the Phoenix Mercury, and in 2009, she had her season high against an Eastern Conference team.

Cappie Pondexter is one of the Phoenix Mercury's legendary players, and in her time with the team, she had some spectacular performances.

Pondexter joined the team in 2006, as the Mercury drafted her with the second pick of that year's draft. She went on to have a successful rookie season, and she was a member of the All-Rookie Team. She joined Seimone Augustus, Candice Dupree, Sophia Young and Monique Currie.

The Mercury guard helped them win two championships before she was involved in a trade that brought Dupree to Phoenix. In Pondexter's last season with the Mercury, she had some great performances. She won Player of the Week three times that season, was named an All-Star and she made the All-WNBA First Team. Then, to top things off, Pondexter helped Phoenix win a championship.

Phoenix's All-Star had some nice games in 2009, but her season high was against the Connecticut Sun. In that game, Pondexter had 29 points. She also had four rebounds and four assists. The Mercury also had two other players who scored in double figures, as Diana Taurasi had 17 points, nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. DeWanna Bonner had 14 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Pondexter and the Mercury had a strong performance in that game, and they beat the Sun 95-80.

Pondexter and Phoenix take down Connecticut

While Pondexter had her career high a year later, and her 29-point game was not her best game with the Mercury, it was her best in what was a steller season. Pondexter's career high is 40, and she did it as a member of the New York Liberty. As far as her best game overall with the Mercury, her high was 35.

The 2009 season was the first time that 29 was Pondexter's season high, but it also happened two more times. It happened in back-to-back seasons, as she did it in 2014 and 2015.

Pondexter was an elite scorer, and she put up big numbers throughout her career. She played a big role in the Mercury's success in her time with the team, and her contributions to the team will be immortalized. Phoenix found a special player in Pondexter, and time after time, she reminded everyone how gifted she was.

