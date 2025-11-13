Why The Mercury Were An Elite Rebounding Team
In what was a stellar year for the Phoenix Mercury, they were on the verge of making history. For starters, they reached the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in the franchise's history. They faced the Las Vegas Aces during that time, and the Aces swept them to win another championship.
If the Mercury would have would have, they would have had the franchise's fourth championship. Then, they would be alongside the Houston Comets, the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm, as all of those teams have won four championships.
The Mercury were on a roll, and in their playoff run, some of their best players stood out.
One of the areas where multiple players stood out was rebounding. The Mercury averaged 37.2 rebounds during the postseason, which made them second in that area. The only team that averaged more boards was the New York Liberty.
Phoenix's place on the list is not a surprise, as the team grabbed boards with ease. There were 11 players who averaged at least one rebound during the playoffs, and the team leader was none other than Alyssa Thomas.
Mercury stars grab boards
Thomas averaged nine boards during the postseason, and her best performances in that area were in the Mercury's last two games. She had 12 rebounds in both games, and in Game 4, she tallied a triple-double as she had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Satou Sabally is next on the list, as she averaged seven rebounds. Her best performance was in the Mercury's first series, as she had 12 rebounds in the final game of the series. She also had 23 points, three assists, two steals and a block.
Next up on the list is DeWanna Bonner, and she averaged 6.8 rebounds. In the last two games of the Finals, she had double-doubles. She had 25 points and 10 rebounds in Game 3, and 10 points and 10 rebounds in Game 4.
Natasha Mack was behind Bonner, as she averaged 3.9 boards. Her best game rebounding-wise was in the second game of the Finals. She had 10 rebounds in a game where the Aces beat the Mercury 91-78.
Then, there are others behind Mack, as Kahleah Copper averaged 3.5, Monique Akoa Makani averaged 2.5, and Kathryn Westbeld averaged 2.4. Sami Whitcomb averaged 1.9, Kalani Brown averaged 1.7 and Kitija Laksa and Lexi Held both averaged one.
The Mercury were great on the boards, and that area helped them go on their deep playoff run.
