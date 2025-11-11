Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury's New Stars Will Climb The Scoring List

The Phoenix Mercury have a new trio, and during the playoffs, they accomplished something special.

Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) cheer on their teammates in the final minutes of their 80-63 win against the New York Liberty at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix.
Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Alyssa Thomas (25) cheer on their teammates in the final minutes of their 80-63 win against the New York Liberty at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After a successful playoff run, the Phoenix Mercury have some new faces on their franchise records lists. When looking at their scoring list, Diana Taurasi remains the team's leader in postseason points.

Phoenix's legend scored 1,486 points in her playoff years, and she still has a significant lead in that category. Brittney Griner is second on the list, and she scored 834 points in the postseason. Then, DeWanna Bonner is third, and she has 744 points.

DeWanna Bonne
Sep 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) shoots over Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Before this year's playoff run, Bonner was the only active player on this list. However, by the end of the season, she was joined by Phoenix's stars. Kahleah Copper is now eighth on the list, as she has 225 points.

Mercury's new trio joins Bonner

Copper joined the team back in 2024, and in her first playoff run with them, she had 29 points. The Mercury were knocked out early in last year's postseason, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0. This year, Copper had 196 points and the Mercury went on a deep run.

Then, right behind Copper is Satou Sabally. Sabally scored a total of 190 points in her first postseason with the Mercury. She had some strong performances during that time, and before missing Game 4, she was doing her part and trying to keep the series going. The Mercury acquired Sabally during the offseason, and overall, she showed what she is capable of when healthy.

Satou Saball
Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles against the Minnesota Lynx in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The 10th player on the list is Alyssa Thomas. Thomas played well in the playoffs, and she scored 186 points. She had an incredible regular season, and it carried over into the team's playoffs. Like Sabally, Thomas was acquired during the offseason, and she had a Most Valuable Player (MVP) caliber season. In the postseason, she remained consistent and helped the Mercury pick up crucial wins.

So, there are now four active players on the list, and there are legends in between them. Penny Taylor is after Bonner, and she scored 604 points. Candice Dupree is behind Taylor, and she scored 458 points in the postseason.

Diana Taurasi and Candice Dupre
Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks with forward Candice Dupree (4) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cappie Pondexter, who was an excellent scorer in her time, had 415 points. Then, Tangela Smith had 251 points.

The Mercury have had some stars over the years, and they all made an impact on the offensive end. Phoenix's new stars are no exception, and if they stay with the team, they will continue to climb this list.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.