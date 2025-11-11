Why The Mercury's New Stars Will Climb The Scoring List
After a successful playoff run, the Phoenix Mercury have some new faces on their franchise records lists. When looking at their scoring list, Diana Taurasi remains the team's leader in postseason points.
Phoenix's legend scored 1,486 points in her playoff years, and she still has a significant lead in that category. Brittney Griner is second on the list, and she scored 834 points in the postseason. Then, DeWanna Bonner is third, and she has 744 points.
Before this year's playoff run, Bonner was the only active player on this list. However, by the end of the season, she was joined by Phoenix's stars. Kahleah Copper is now eighth on the list, as she has 225 points.
Mercury's new trio joins Bonner
Copper joined the team back in 2024, and in her first playoff run with them, she had 29 points. The Mercury were knocked out early in last year's postseason, as the Minnesota Lynx beat them 2-0. This year, Copper had 196 points and the Mercury went on a deep run.
Then, right behind Copper is Satou Sabally. Sabally scored a total of 190 points in her first postseason with the Mercury. She had some strong performances during that time, and before missing Game 4, she was doing her part and trying to keep the series going. The Mercury acquired Sabally during the offseason, and overall, she showed what she is capable of when healthy.
The 10th player on the list is Alyssa Thomas. Thomas played well in the playoffs, and she scored 186 points. She had an incredible regular season, and it carried over into the team's playoffs. Like Sabally, Thomas was acquired during the offseason, and she had a Most Valuable Player (MVP) caliber season. In the postseason, she remained consistent and helped the Mercury pick up crucial wins.
So, there are now four active players on the list, and there are legends in between them. Penny Taylor is after Bonner, and she scored 604 points. Candice Dupree is behind Taylor, and she scored 458 points in the postseason.
Cappie Pondexter, who was an excellent scorer in her time, had 415 points. Then, Tangela Smith had 251 points.
The Mercury have had some stars over the years, and they all made an impact on the offensive end. Phoenix's new stars are no exception, and if they stay with the team, they will continue to climb this list.
