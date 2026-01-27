Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The Mercury Have Defeated The Wings In The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury have met their share of conference rivals in the playoffs, and one of them has had a unique journey.

Davion Moore

Aug. 21, 2018; Tempe, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner puts up a shot over Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) in the first half during round one of the WNBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK
Aug. 21, 2018; Tempe, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner puts up a shot over Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15) in the first half during round one of the WNBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY N

The Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings had a competitive season series in 2025, and these teams are in different spaces. The Mercury are a contending team that reached the WNBA Finals that year. The Wings are a rebuilding team, and their star, Paige Bueckers, will put them on the path to success.

Kahleah Coppe
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks to move the ball past Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

These two teams have had battles over the years, and in some instances, they met in the playoffs. The Mercury and the Wings have faced each other in the postseason three times, and the first time was in 2007.

Mercury make playoffs, make history shortly after

Phoenix did something special that season, as Diana Taurasi and her teammates won the franchise's first championship. The Mercury beat the Seattle Storm in their first matchup, they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars in the next round and they faced the Detroit Shock in the WNBA Finals.

Diana Tauras
Diana Taurasi celebrates a 3-pointer during a 2007 WNBA Finals game against the Detroit Shock. The Phoenix Mercury won the series and Taurasi won her first WNBA championship. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury beat the Shock 3-2, and they won it all. The Wings come into play, as they started off as the Shock. The team played in Detroit from 1998 to 2009, then it moved to Tulsa before coming to Dallas.

It would be a few years before the Mercury met this team again, but it happened in 2015. They faced the Tulsa Shock, and they beat them 2-0. Phoenix's playoff run ended in the next round, as the Minnesota Lynx got the sweep.

After that, the Mercury faced the Wings in the 2018 playoffs, and it was a single-elimination game. They beat the Wings 101-83, and DeWanna Bonner was the star. She had 29 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal.

DeWanna Bonner
Phoenix Mercury's DeWanna Bonner rebounds the ball against the Atlanta Dream in the second half on Aug. 17, 2018, at Taking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. Atlanta .vs Phoenix 2018 / Rob Schumacher/azcentral sports

Diana Taurasi had a nice performance, as she had 26 points, 12 assists and two steals. Brittney Griner had 17 points, and she also had five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Stephanie Talbot contributed, and she had 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The Mercury had three players who had double-doubles, and their play helped the team move to the next round. Phoenix faced the Connecticut Sun in the next round, and after beating them, the Mercury faced the Storm. Seattle won the series, and right after that, the Storm beat the Washington Mystics in the Finals.

Phoenix and Dallas have an interesting history, and eventually, these teams will meet again.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's matchups with the Dallas Wings when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.