Why The Mercury Have Defeated The Wings In The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings had a competitive season series in 2025, and these teams are in different spaces. The Mercury are a contending team that reached the WNBA Finals that year. The Wings are a rebuilding team, and their star, Paige Bueckers, will put them on the path to success.
These two teams have had battles over the years, and in some instances, they met in the playoffs. The Mercury and the Wings have faced each other in the postseason three times, and the first time was in 2007.
Mercury make playoffs, make history shortly after
Phoenix did something special that season, as Diana Taurasi and her teammates won the franchise's first championship. The Mercury beat the Seattle Storm in their first matchup, they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars in the next round and they faced the Detroit Shock in the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury beat the Shock 3-2, and they won it all. The Wings come into play, as they started off as the Shock. The team played in Detroit from 1998 to 2009, then it moved to Tulsa before coming to Dallas.
It would be a few years before the Mercury met this team again, but it happened in 2015. They faced the Tulsa Shock, and they beat them 2-0. Phoenix's playoff run ended in the next round, as the Minnesota Lynx got the sweep.
After that, the Mercury faced the Wings in the 2018 playoffs, and it was a single-elimination game. They beat the Wings 101-83, and DeWanna Bonner was the star. She had 29 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Diana Taurasi had a nice performance, as she had 26 points, 12 assists and two steals. Brittney Griner had 17 points, and she also had five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Stephanie Talbot contributed, and she had 11 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a steal.
The Mercury had three players who had double-doubles, and their play helped the team move to the next round. Phoenix faced the Connecticut Sun in the next round, and after beating them, the Mercury faced the Storm. Seattle won the series, and right after that, the Storm beat the Washington Mystics in the Finals.
Phoenix and Dallas have an interesting history, and eventually, these teams will meet again.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's matchups with the Dallas Wings when you click right here!