How Mercury's Sabally Had Her Best Performance In College
Satou Sabally has been a force since she came into the league. She was drafted by the Dallas Wings, as they had the second pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft. Sabrina Ionescu, Sabally's college teammate, was the first pick.
Sabally has had some strong seasons, and her best was in 2023. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals. Her impressive play led to be becoming the Most Improved Player of the Year that season. Then, two years later, after being with the Wings for her multiple seasons, she joined a new team.
The young star joined the Phoenix Mercury, and she had another good year. She averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. This is the closest she has been to winning a championship, and if the Mercury bring back all of their pieces, they may reach the WNBA Finals once again.
Sabally has had a nice career so far, and before her WNBA days, she was making a name for herself with the Oregon Ducks. The Mercury star played with the Ducks for three seasons, and she achieve great things in that time. For example, she won the Cheryl Miller Award in her final season.
The "Unicorn" played well in her final year, but her 2018-19 season was her best. She averaged 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, two assists and 1.4 steals. She also had her best game during that season.
The "Unicorn" goes off in game against Washington State
Sabally had a big game against Washington State, as she had 33 points in Oregon's 79-64 win. On top of that, she had eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. She showed how dangerous she can be on the offensive end, and she continues to prove that to this day.
Oregon had two other players who scored in double figures in that game, as Ruthy Hebard had 20 and Ionescu had 14. The team was 18-1 at that time, and their only loss was against Michigan State. They finished the season with a record of 33-5, with Baylor handing them their fifth loss in the Final Four.
Sabally has accomplished great things over the years, and her scoring has helped her do so. Now, she is one of the WNBA's stars, and in due time, she will win her first championship.
