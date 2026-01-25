Why The Mercury Will Get Off To A Good Start
The Phoenix Mercury will be a team to keep an eye on in 2026. They finished the 2025 season with a record of 27-17, and they were third in the Western Conference. They were fourth in the league, as the Atlanta Dream finished with a better record than them.
Phoenix exceeded expectations, and the team's new stars led the charge in an impressive playoff run.
Now, the Mercury are looking to build off that momentum, and in their first game of the 2026 season, they will face a familiar foe. They will face the Las Vegas Aces in the first game, and then, they will take on teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the Minnesota Lynx and others.
The Mercury will have some road trips early on, and their second will include the Seattle Storm, the Dallas Wings and the Portland Fire.
Mercury return home, face major rivals
Phoenix will return home for a game against the Los Angeles Sparks, and after that, they will face the Aces. The season opener will be a road game against them, but this time, the Mercury will host the defending champs. That game will give the Mercury a chance to take a 2-0 lead, or if they lose the first game, it is a chance to tie the series.
After the meeting with the Aces, the Mercury will face the Storm. That will be a home game, and Phoenix has a chance to get a win over a talented rival.
Once that game wraps up, the Mercury will be on the road as they face the Indiana Fever. That will be the first time these teams meet, and they will play each other in back-to-back games. The Fever had a good year in 2025, and they had a competitive series with the Aces during the playoffs. Indiana will look to compete in the season series against Phoenix, and these two games will be a chance for either team to build some momentum.
The Mercury will be on the road for one more game, as they face the Toronto Tempo. The first game between these two teams will be a home game for the Mercury, and depending on the outcome, Phoenix can take a 2-0 lead in the series.
Phoenix is itching to get back on the court, and when that happens, the Mercury will be hard to stop.
