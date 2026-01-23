Why The 2014 Season Was A Big Year For Phoenix
The 2014 season was a special time for the Phoenix Mercury. Phoenix missed the playoffs in 2012 after having its worst season in history. The Mercury received the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and they drafted Brittney Griner.
Griner helped them return to the playoffs in 2013, and they finished the season with a record of 19-15.
Brondello and Mercury make history
In her second season, the Mercury took off, and their new coach, Sandy Brondello, led the way. The Mercury had an excellent year, and their hard work paid off, as they won the franchise's third championship.
Phoenix could not be stopped that year, and it was not surprising that the team's stars were involved in award races.
The Mercury were involved in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and Diana Taurasi came in second. She received two first-place votes, and she earned 242 points.
Maya Moore won the award, and it was the first and last time she won. She averaged a career-high 23.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals. Moore helped her team to success, as the Minnesota Lynx finished the season with a record of 25-9.
As far as Taurasi, she averaged 16.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. Her best game was against the Los Angeles Sparks, and she had 32 points. She also had six assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block. That was an excellent game from the Mercury, as all of the starters scored in double figures.
Griner received recognition in the MVP race, as she received one first-place vote. She earned 67 points, while Angel McCoughtry had 112 points and Candace Parker had 91.
The Mercury center may have been fifth in the MVP race, but she finished first in another. She won the Defensive Player of the Year, and she had 31 points.
Sancho Lyttle finished second, and she had four points. Then, Jessica Breland, McCoughtry and Moore received recognition.
Griner was a part of another race, as she had a point in the Most Improved Player race. Skylar Diggins won the award, and she averaged a career-high 20.1 points, five assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.
The Mercury were involved in two other races, as Penny Taylor was tied for third in the Sportsmanship Award race, and Brondello won Coach of the Year.
Phoenix had a fantastic season, and in the end, they won another championship.
