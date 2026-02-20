Why The Mercury Will Succeed In August
The 2026 season will be a big year for the Phoenix Mercury, as they have a chance to win another championship. The Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and since then, they have won two more. They beat the Indiana Fever in 2009 to get their second, and they beat the Chicago Sky to get the third.
Since those wins, the Mercury have reached the WNBA Finals twice. However, they did not win those matchups. They lost to the Sky in 2021, and they lost to the Las Vegas Aces last year.
The Mercury are on a mission, and after going 27-17 in the 2025 season, they want to be just as good, if not better, this time around.
Phoenix will be busy this season, and after getting a brief break in July, the Mercury will face some tough teams in August. That month kicks off with a home game against the New York Liberty. That is Phoenix's last game against New York, and after being on the road for the first two, the Mercury have a chance to get a win on their home floor.
Mercury prepare for their road trip
After the game against the Liberty, the Mercury will go on a long road trip. They will be on the road for five games, and most of those games are on the East Coast. Their journey begins with a game against the Sky, and that is the last meeting between these teams.
The Mercury will face the Atlanta Dream, and that is a team they had trouble with last season. That game is the second meeting between these two teams, and it is a chance for the Mercury to get some revenge.
Once that game wraps up, the Mercury will face the Connecticut Sun. That game is their final meeting, and the Mercury can win the series. Then, Phoenix has a game against the Washington Mystics before heading back West to face the Los Angeles Sparks. That is their final road game before they go home for the next five games.
During that stretch, the Mercury will host the Portland Fire, the Dream, the Mystics and the Toronto Tempo. The game against Toronto is the last game of that month, and they get a chance to rest before playing their September games.
The Mercury have a point to prove, and August is a chance to stack wins. It is a time to prepare for the playoffs, and
