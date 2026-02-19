Why July Is An Important Month For Phoenix
The first two months of the Phoenix Mercury's season will be action-packed, and the excitement will continue in July. Phoenix's month begins with a game against the Seattle Storm.
The Mercury will be home for that game, and that is the third and final meeting between those teams. The first meeting takes place in early June, and it is a Commissioner's Cup game. The second game is later in the month, and the Mercury will be home for that as well. Depending on the outcome of those first two games, the Mercury have a chance to take that series. A win over the Storm would be a good way to start that month, and Phoenix can build some momentum.
A few days later, the Mercury will host the Chicago Sky. The Mercury and the Sky face each other in June, and this matchup is the second meeting. Phoenix will be home for both of those games, and the final matchup takes place in Chicago.
Later in the week, the Mercury will host the Indiana Fever, and that is Phoenix's last home game before a brief road trip. The first road game is against the Las Vegas Aces, and the other is against the Minnesota Lynx. Phoenix has history with both teams, and last year the Mercury went against them in the playoffs. Those games are two important matchups, and that trip is a chance to get victories over two major rivals.
Mercury prepare for All-Star
Once that road trip is complete, the Mercury have three games before the All-Star festivities. They will host the Connecticut Sun for two games, and they will play the Los Angeles Sparks on the road.
The All-Star events take place later that week, and after that, the Mercury get a chance to rest. They have one final game after that, and they will take on the Golden State Valkyries.
Phoenix has another busy month, but the All-Star festivities area quick break. The Mercury want to set the tone, and if they are playing well before the break, they can finish the season on a good note.
Last year, the Mercury played nine games in July, and they won four of them. This year, they can do the same or exceed that number. Phoenix wants to compete, and the month of July is a chance to beat some tough teams.
