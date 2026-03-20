Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Williams And More Keep Tradition Going With Special Number

Eleven players have worn No. 23 for the Phoenix Mercury, and one of them became a star.

Davion Moore

Jul 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kiana Williams (23) against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kiana Williams (23) against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had 11 players wear No. 23, which is a special number in basketball history. Some of the greatest players have worn that number, as a star like Michael Jordan inspired players who came after him.

When it comes to this number, its ties to the Mercury date back to the 1999 season. Angela Aycock wore it, and she played eight games with them. Then, she had brief stints with the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx.

WNB
Sep 24, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; A Wilson official WNBA basketball on the court during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

MerleLynn Lange-Harris also wore the number that year, and she played a single game with the Mercury. She grabbed two rebounds in a matchup against the Sacramento Monarchs.

Mercury bring in an All-Star

The following year, Brandy Reed wore it, and she was drafted by the Mercury in 1998. She wore a different number at that time, but when she returned to the Mercury, she went with No. 23.

The 2000 season was a big year for Reed, and she averaged a career-high 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. She became an All-Star that year, and she was involved in a few award races. Reed had her career high that year, as she had 32 points against the Houston Comets. She helped the Mercury get their second win of the season, and that was just the beginning of her special season.

Reed spent a few more seasons with the Mercury, and once her time was up, another player wore the number. Gwen Jackson wore it, and before she played for Phoenix, she played for the San Antonio Silver Stars.

San Antonio acquired her in a trade with the Indiana Fever, as the Fever traded her almost a month after selecting her in the draft. Then, she made her way to Phoenix in another deal a few years later.

Jackson had her career high with the Stars, as she had 17 points against the Comets. The forward spent two seasons with the Mercury, and in 2006, another player took over.

Cappie Pondexte
June 21, 2012; Minneapolis, MN, USA: New York guard Cappie Pondexter (23) looks on during a free throw in the second half against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. The Lynx won 102-70. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Cappie Pondexter was the next player who wore No. 23, and she became one of the franchise's top players. She helped them win two championships, and she was the first player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the franchise.

Pondexter was an exceptional scorer, and she had some big performances in her time with the Mercury. However, her career high happened in her first season with the New York Liberty. She had 40 points against the Fever, but New York lost that game.

After Pondexter, there were a few players who wore No. 23. Taylor Lilley, Avery Warley-Talbert, Tiffany Bias, Cayla George and Ashley Joens wore it, and now, a current player is the latest.

Kiana William
Jul 9, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) shoots the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) and guard Kiana Williams (23) during the second half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiana Williams wears it, and she had a career-high 17 points against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury beat the Wings by 30, and their guard contributed.

Phoenix has had several players wear this number, and the biggest name became Finals MVP.

Please follow us on X to read more about the many players who wore No. 23 for the Mercury when you click right here!

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Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.