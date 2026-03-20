Mercury's Williams And More Keep Tradition Going With Special Number
The Phoenix Mercury have had 11 players wear No. 23, which is a special number in basketball history. Some of the greatest players have worn that number, as a star like Michael Jordan inspired players who came after him.
When it comes to this number, its ties to the Mercury date back to the 1999 season. Angela Aycock wore it, and she played eight games with them. Then, she had brief stints with the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx.
MerleLynn Lange-Harris also wore the number that year, and she played a single game with the Mercury. She grabbed two rebounds in a matchup against the Sacramento Monarchs.
Mercury bring in an All-Star
The following year, Brandy Reed wore it, and she was drafted by the Mercury in 1998. She wore a different number at that time, but when she returned to the Mercury, she went with No. 23.
The 2000 season was a big year for Reed, and she averaged a career-high 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals. She became an All-Star that year, and she was involved in a few award races. Reed had her career high that year, as she had 32 points against the Houston Comets. She helped the Mercury get their second win of the season, and that was just the beginning of her special season.
Reed spent a few more seasons with the Mercury, and once her time was up, another player wore the number. Gwen Jackson wore it, and before she played for Phoenix, she played for the San Antonio Silver Stars.
San Antonio acquired her in a trade with the Indiana Fever, as the Fever traded her almost a month after selecting her in the draft. Then, she made her way to Phoenix in another deal a few years later.
Jackson had her career high with the Stars, as she had 17 points against the Comets. The forward spent two seasons with the Mercury, and in 2006, another player took over.
Cappie Pondexter was the next player who wore No. 23, and she became one of the franchise's top players. She helped them win two championships, and she was the first player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the franchise.
Pondexter was an exceptional scorer, and she had some big performances in her time with the Mercury. However, her career high happened in her first season with the New York Liberty. She had 40 points against the Fever, but New York lost that game.
After Pondexter, there were a few players who wore No. 23. Taylor Lilley, Avery Warley-Talbert, Tiffany Bias, Cayla George and Ashley Joens wore it, and now, a current player is the latest.
Kiana Williams wears it, and she had a career-high 17 points against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury beat the Wings by 30, and their guard contributed.
Phoenix has had several players wear this number, and the biggest name became Finals MVP.
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