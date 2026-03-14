Mercury's Williams Comes In And Contributes
Kiana Williams played 11 games with the Phoenix Mercury last year, and she did well during that time. Williams had an interesting journey, as she signed multiple deals with the Mercury that season.
The veteran guard signed a deal with the Mercury after the team encountered some injuries. That was around the time Lexi Held suffered her injury, and Phoenix released Megan McConnell, who suffered an injury in her debut.
Williams makes her debut, Mercury get the win
Phoenix brought in a veteran guard, and in her first game, she had two points. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the New York Liberty 106-91.
Satou Sabally was the star, and she finished the game with 25 points. She also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Mercury played well as a team, as Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, Sami Whitcomb had 15 points, Kitija Laksa had 13 and Kahleah Copper had 12.
Williams had a chance to get accustomed to her new team, and it resulted in a win. After that, the guard played against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury battled them in consecutive games, and the first one was a loss. The Wings beat the Mercury 98-89, and Copper was the leading scorer with 33 points.
Phoenix was on the road for that game, and in the second matchup, the Mercury came home. They beat the Wings by 30, and they did it without Copper and Sabally. Different players stepped up in the stars' absence, and Williams was one of them.
While Whitcomb was the leading scorer, Williams had an impressive night. She had 17 points, four assists, three rebounds and a steal. That was the perfect opportunity for the Stanford guard to show what she brings to the table. She was one of four players who scored in double figures, as Whitcomb had a career-high 36 points, Thomas had 15 and Kathryn Westbeld had 14.
The game against the Wings was the only game Williams scored 10 or more points in, but she still made an impact in the games she played. The veteran also made the playoffs for the first time in her career, and the team reached the WNBA Finals.
Williams knows what it takes to win, and having her on the team is beneficial. The Mercury were close to winning it all, and having a championship-winning guard on their bench is a wise decision. Williams is talented, and as always, she will be ready when her number is called.
Please follow us on X to read more about Kiana Williams and how she played in the Mercury's 2025 season when you click right here!