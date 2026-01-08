Mercury's Williams Joins Unrivaled, Heads To Development Pool
The Unrivaled season began on Monday, and it is off to a good start. Rose BC started the season with a win, as Chelsea Gray and her teammates are looking to repeat. Then, some new faces were in action, and they played well in their debut.
One example is Paige Bueckers, and she had 24 points, six assists, five rebounds and two blocks in Breeze BC's win.
The Phoenix Mercury were represented, as Alyssa Thomas made her season debut. Laces BC was in action, and the team picked up a 58-42 win over Vinyl BC. Thomas had eight rebounds in that game, and seven of them were defensive boards. Then, she also had six points, three assists and a block.
Kahleah Copper plays for Rose BC, but she was not in action. Then, Satou Sabally was set to play for Phantom BC, but she remains out due to the concussion she suffered in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.
Regardless, Phoenix was still represented, and there may be another Mercury played in Unrivaled sometime soon.
There are reports that the league has signed Kiana Williams to the development pool. She will remain in the pool until further notice.
Williams joins players Hailey Van Lith, Aziaha James, Haley Jones, Emily Engstler, Laeticia Amihere and Makayla Timpson in the pool. As time goes on, these players could be on different rosters.
The Mercury guard started her career in 2021. She was drafted by the Seattle Storm, and before that, she won a championship with Stanford.
During that season, Williams played 10 games with the Storm. After that, she was waived and she signed a training camp deal with Phoenix. She did not make the final roster, and she returned to Seattle. She also played a game with the Connecticut Sun that year, and in 2024, she played 13 games with the Storm.
Williams signed a deal with the Mercury before the start of the 2025 season, and after being waived and signing multiple seven-day contracts, she signed a contract for the rest of the season.
Williams has career high against Western Conference rival
In her time with the Mercury, Williams averaged 4.1 points and a rebound. Her best performance was her 17-point game against the Dallas Wings. She also had four assists, three rebounds and a steal.
The Mercury guard can be a valuable contributor to an Unrivaled team, and there is a strong chance she sees action at some point of the season.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like Kiana Williams when you click right here!