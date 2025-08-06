How Many Players Wore No. 7 For the Mercury?
With the Phoenix Mercury being one of the WNBA's first teams, they have had several players suit up for them. It all started in 1997 with players like Jennifer Gillom, Nancy Lieberman, Michele Timms and others.
Then, players like Diana Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and Brittney Griner represented the Mercury in their time. Today, players like Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally are playing for Phoenix.
In the previous edition, players like Yvonne Turner and Alexis Prince were discussed as they wore No. 6 in their time with Phoenix. This time around, No. 7 will be discussed, and this number is a bit different.
The first player to wear No. 7 was Timms. As mentioned, she was one of the Mercury's original players, and she played with them from 1997 to 2001. Her and Gillom were allocated to Phoenix, then they built the rest of their roster through the Elite Draft and the 1997 WNBA Draft.
Timms had successful years in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) in Australia before playing for the Mercury. She won five championships in that league, with her first being in 1986. Her last championship was in 1992. Then, in her time with Phoenix, she had successful years as well. In the Mercury's first season, she averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
In 1999, Timms was named an All-Star. Phoenix was represented by her and Gillom in the league's first All-Star Game. Gillom had six points and Timms had three.
Timms spent her entire WNBA career with Phoenix, and in her final year with the Mercury, she averaged 4.7 points, 4.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and a steal.
Timms makes history
After her playing career, she became an assistant coach for the Mercury. She spent a season with them before becoming an assistant in Australia. Timms is also one of the few Mercury players to have her jersey retired. Phoenix retired No. 7 in 2002, and she is one of the four players to have their jersey retired. She was the first Mercury player to have her jersey retired, and she became the second player in league history to receive the honor.
Timms had a successful career in both the WNBL and the WNBA. Her contributions to the Mercury will always be remembered, and it was her and her teammates that helped Phoenix become the franchise they are today.
