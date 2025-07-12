Throwback: Michele Timms and Jennifer Gillom Make 1999 All-Star
The 2025 WNBA All-Star game is approaching, and some of the league's biggest stars will share the floor. Stars like Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesha Collier, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart and others will come together for what will be an exciting game.
The Phoenix Mercury will be represented, as Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas were selected. However, they had different paths. Sabally was named a starter after receiving votes from fans, media and players. Thomas became a reserve after being voted in by coaches.
The Mercury teammates will be on different sides, as Sabally is on Team Clark and Thomas is on Team Collier.
Phoenix's franchise has a history when it comes to All-Star, and it takes back to the inaugural game.
In 1999, the WNBA held its first All-Star Game. The league had its first season in 1997, but the All-Game was not introduced right away. The first game was a star-studded event, and featured players such as Los Angeles Sparks' Lisa Leslie, Houston Comets' Tina Thompson, Sheryl Swoopes and others.
Phoenix was represented by Michele Timms and Jennifer Gillom. Timms was a starter and played alongside Leslie, Thompson, Swoopes and Cynthia Cooper.
Gillom was a reserve and was with players like Tonya Edwards of the Minnesota Lynx and Utah Starzz' Natalie Williams.
Timms and Gillom were on the winning team, as the Western Conference defeated the East 79-61. Williams was the leading scorer for the West, and she finished with 14 points. Leslie was a close second and finished with 13 points. For the Mercury representatives, Gillom had six points and Timms had three.
That year, Gillom averaged 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals. This was a year after she averaged a career-best 20.8 points. Timms averaged 6.8 points, five assists and 1.4 steals.
Since the 1999 game, the Mercury have had other players become All-Stars throughout the years. Diana Taurasi represented Phoenix 11 times. Brittney Griner is a 10-time All-Star, including her honorary year in 2022. Cappie Pondexter, Penny Taylor, DeWanna Bonner and others were named All-Stars throughout the years as well. Now, Sabally and Thomas carry on the legacy.
The All-Star game is a fun event, and it is a joy to see so many stars in action.
