Remembering The 2025 Mercury's Effort On The Defensive End

Defense is one of the keys to success, and the Phoenix Mercury have had some exceptional defenders. Whether it is getting blocks, getting steals or simply defending a team's top player, a contending team needs players who shine in that area.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) drives to the basket as Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) plays defense in the first half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Mercury made the WNBA Finals . They beat the New York Liberty in the first round, and they defeated the Minnesota Lynx after that. Then, they faced the Las Vegas Aces, who swept them and won their third championship.

Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) fouls Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) after a Thomas steal during the Mercury home opener in the PHX Arena in Phoenix on May 17, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix is a strong team offensively, and their defense is respectable. They had players who stood out in that area, and when it came to steals, the team had a total of 334. Alyssa Thomas was the leader, and she had nine games in which she had three steals.

One of those games was against the Chicago Sky, and the Mercury picked up their fourth win. Thomas had a strong performance, and like always, she did it on both ends of the floor.

Satou Sabally was second in steals, and she had 49. She had four steals against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Mercury picked up their fifth win, and Sabally showed what she can do on the defensive end of the floor.

Oct 5, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) catches the rebound against Phoenix Mercury forwards Kathryn Westbeld (24) and Alyssa Thomas (25) during the second quarter of game two of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Mercury rookie contributes on both ends of the floor

Kathryn Westbeld was third in this category, and she had 36 steals during the season. The rookie had her high against the Washington Mystics, as she had four steals in Phoenix's 68-62 win. That was early in the season, and Westbeld was doing a great job of making a name for herself. She was a starter in that game, and she had six points, four rebounds and an assist to go along with her steals.

Sami Whitcomb was behind Westbeld, and had 33 steals during the season. Whitcomb is a sharpshooter, but she held her own defensively. She had four steals against the Sparks, which means she tied her career high. She had four steals in her 2018 season with the Seattle Storm, and she did it multiple times after that. The veteran came to play, and she helped her team beat the Sparks.

Monique Akoa Makani was fifth, and she had 32 steals. She had three against the Mystics, and that was the same game Westbeld had her high. The Mercury rookies were spectacular, and moments like this showed what they brought to the table.

Phoenix did well in this catergory, and this year, the team has a chance to be even better.

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