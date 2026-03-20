Phoenix's Teams Gearing Up For A Bright Future
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the best teams in the WNBA last year, and they want to keep that going. They finished the season with a record of 27-17, and they started the season with a big win over the Seattle Storm.
Phoenix picked up an 81-59 victory, and Satou Sabally was the leading scorer. She had 27 points, and she also had six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. Alyssa Thomas had 20 points in that game, and Lexi Held had 11.
Mercury reach the playoffs, go on an impressive run
That win paved the way for the rest of the season, and the Mercury picked up some wins against some tough opponents. By the end of the season, the Mercury made the playoffs, and they started their journey against the New York Liberty.
New York won its first championship in 2024, and the team had a chance to repeat. However, the Mercury ended the Liberty's playoff run, and Sabally and her teammates advanced to the next round.
Phoenix faced the Minnesota Lynx in the next round, and after a competitive series, the Mercury came out on top.
The Lynx started the series with a win, as they beat the Mercury 82-69. Phoenix responded with some impressive wins, and the first was an overtime game. That was a road game, and when the Mercury came home, they picked up two more wins.
The Mercury had a fantastic series, and they reached the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history. They faced the Las Vegas Aces, and the Aces came out on top. Las Vegas had its third championship, and the franchise tied teams like the Detroit Shock and the Los Angeles Sparks. Phoenix is also in that category, as the franchise won championships in 2007, 2009 and 2014.
Overall, it was a good year for the Mercury, and they can keep that momentum going this year.
When it comes to Phoenix's NBA counterpart, the Phoenix Suns are having a nice year. They are seventh in the Western Conference, and they have a record of 39-31. They are on a four-game losing streak, and their recent loss was against the San Antonio Spurs. However, they are above .500, and they are currently a Play-In Tournament team.
Both of Phoenix's teams are in a good place, and they can be a threat for years to come.
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