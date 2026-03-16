Reshanda Gray Joins The Mercury During Pivotal Time
Reshanda Gray played in the WNBA from 2015 to 2022. While she started her career with the Minnesota Lynx, her last stop was another Western Conference team.
Gray played for the Phoenix Mercury, and she played 16 games with them. She came off the bench in all of them, and she averaged two points and 1.8 rebounds. She started the season with the Seattle Storm, and she played 11 games with them. Like her games with the Mercury, Gray came off the bench. She averaged 2.5 points and 2.2 rebounds during that time, and she helped get some wins.
When it comes to her career, she was a second-round pick. The Lynx drafted her, and she played 10 games with them. Later that year, she was traded to the Atlanta Dream. She played two seasons with the Dream, and in her first season, she averaged 5.9 points and 2.8 rebounds. Then, she averaged 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds.
Gray returns to the WNBA
Gray did not play in the WNBA for the next two years, but she joined the New York Liberty in 2019. She played 34 games that season, and she started in 10 of them. That was an important year for her, and after that, she joined the Los Angeles Sparks. She played 10 games with them, and the following year, she returned to New York.
Gray's second stint in New York was the best of her career, and she played 15 games. She averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in a season where New York struggled. Then, she made her way to Seattle and later Phoenix.
In her time with Phoenix, Gray's best game was an 11-point game against the Indiana Fever. The Mercury won that game, and they had their ninth victory of the season. That was an excellent performance from the Mercury, as they had seven players who scored in double figures.
Skylar Diggins was the leader, and she had 17 points. Then, others like Sophie Cunningham and Diamond DeShields were involved. Gray had a nice outing, and she helped the team during a somewhat challenging period.
While her game against the Fever was noteworthy, her career high happened years prior. She had 22 points in her time with the Dream, and Atlanta beat the Dallas Wings 93-88. She was the team's leading scorer, and she did it off the bench. It was a good game, and she showed what she was capable of when she is at her best.
Gray had a respectable career, and her time with the Mercury helped push them to the playoffs.
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