Revisiting Phoenix's History With Las Vegas
The Phoenix Mercury reached the WNBA Finals for the sixth time last year, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces came to play, and they pulled off a sweep in that series. The Aces won their third championship, as they won their first in 2022 and they won another in 2023.
Phoenix has 19 playoff appearances, and during that time, the Mercury have had battles with the Aces. They have faced each other six times, but there is a twist. Las Vegas is a team that relocated, and before that, the team played in Utah and San Antonio.
The Utah Starzz made their debut in 1997, and they stayed in Utah until 2002. The team became the San Antonio Silver Stars, and their name was eventually shortened to the Stars. After some years in San Antonio, the team made its way to Las Vegas.
In what was a special year for the Mercury, Diana Taurasi and her teammates met the Silver Stars in the playoffs. The Mercury beat the Seattle Storm in their first playoff matchup, and after that, they beat the Silver Stars. Once that series was over, Phoenix faced the Detroit Shock, and it led to the franchise's first championship.
A few years later, the Mercury and the Silver Stars met again. They met in the first round, and Phoenix came out victorious. They moved to the next round, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks before facing the Indiana Fever. The Mercury beat the Fever, and they won their second championship.
Phoenix and San Antonio met the following year, and the Mercury swept the Silver Stars. The Storm returned the favor, as they swept the Mercury and went on to win a championship.
Mercury meet the Aces
After that series, it was a few years before these teams faced each other in the playoffs. The next time they met, the team relocated to Las Vegas, and A'ja Wilson was the star. The Mercury and the Aces faced each other in the 2021 playoffs, and Phoenix beat Las Vegas 3-2. The Mercury reached the Finals, and they lost to the Chicago Sky.
The Aces and the Mercury met in the 2022 playoffs, and Las Vegas swept Phoenix. That win put the Aces on the path to their first championship.
These two teams have history, and come next season, these teams may meet again.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's playoff series against the Aces when you click right here!