Revisiting Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi's MVP Season

The Phoenix Mercury won their first championship in 2007, and it did not take long before they added another to their legacy. They won their second in 2009, and they finished the season with a record of 23-11.

That record was identical to their 2007 season, and the Mercury went on an impressive run that led to their second title.

Sep 25, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Minnesota Lynx at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 103-86. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

It was a great time for the Mercury, and Diana Taurasi led the way. She averaged 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. She had some impressive games during that time, and her season high was against the New York Liberty.

Taurasi finished that game with 34 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal. The Mercury beat the Liberty 94-88, and they had their 13th win of the season.

Sep 11, 2011; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) reacts on the court while playing against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half at the US Airways Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 96-90. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images | Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

Taurasi and the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals

Phoenix's star could not be stopped, and after beating the San Antonio Silver Stars and the Los Angeles Sparks, the Mercury faced the Indiana Fever. They beat the Fever in an intense series, and Taurasi took home another award. She won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP), and when it came to her playoff run, she averaged 22.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks.

When it came to the playoffs, the All-Star guard had a big game against the Silver Stars. She had 30 points against the Silver Stars. That was the final game of the series, and on top of her points, she had six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) smiles after hitting a three-pointer on Sept. 19, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. | Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury had four more players who scored in double figures, as Cappie Pondexter had 17 points, Tangela Smith had 16, and Penny Taylor and DeWanna Bonner both had 11.

Taurasi had a memorable season, and she became the first Mercury player to win MVP. She remains the only one to do so, but someone like Alyssa Thomas could join her. While Taurasi won her awards, an NBA star added the MVP to their legacy as well.

LeBron James won the MVP that year, and he averaged 29.7 points, 8.6 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and a block. That was his second MVP in a row, and the Cleveland Cavaliers had the best record in the league. They lost during the playoffs, but James and his team played at a high level. Then, after that, he joined the Miami Heat.

Both James and Taurasi are legendary players, and in 2009, they added to their legacies.

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