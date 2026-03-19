Revisiting The Final Season Of Mercury Great Diana Taurasi
The 2024 season was a significant year for Diana Taurasi. In what was her final season, she averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists. She played 36 games that year, as before her retirement became official, signs were pointing towards that season being her last.
That season was a farewell tour, and fans around the league had a chance to see her play. She had some nice games during that time, and her season high in points happened against the Los Angeles Sparks. She had 31 points, two rebounds and two steals.
Phoenix had other players who scored in double figures, as Natasha Cloud had 21 points, Kahleah Copper had 12 points and Sophie Cunningham had 10.
The Mercury guard had a good year, and she put up the same kind of numbers she did earlier in her career. She started the season with a 23-point game against the Las Vegas Aces, and the Mercury lost that game. Las Vegas picked up an 89-80 win over Phoenix, and Taurasi was one of four players who scored in double figures.
Phoenix's veteran guard was the leader, but Copper had 19 points, and Rebecca Allen and Cloud both had 14 points. That was just the beginning for Taurasi, and she continued to score. She had 15 points in the Mercury's next game, and they had their first win of the season.
Mercury stars shine in first win of the season
Copper was the leading scorer in that game, and she had a career-high 38 points. The Mercury's new addition was getting comfortable, and she showed that she can play alongside Phoenix's other stars.
Phoenix's veteran played well in the first month of the season, and she scored 10 or more points in six games. Taurasi's second month was equally impressive, as she had eight games in which she scored in double figures. That was the same month she had her season high against the Sparks.
In the third month of the season, Taurasi had 10 or more points in two games, and she represented Team USA in the All-Star Game. The veteran and her teammates were gearing up for the Olympics, and while they lost to Team WNBA, they turned things up during the Olympics.
By the end of the season, Taurasi had 10 or more points in 26 games. She went out with a bang, and with the team making the playoffs, that made things even better.
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