How The Mercury Bench's Boards Can Help Them Win
Rebounding plays an important role in winning, as it can help a team stop their opponent from scoring, or it can lead to an easy basket on the offensive end. For example, if an opposing team misses a shot, a player on the defensive end can grab at rebounds, dish it to a teammate and they are off to the races as they try to get a basket of their own. Or, if a player misses a shot, their teammate can get the offensive rebound and quickly put it back up for two easy points.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is an example of that, as she grabs defensive boards with ease. She also holds her own when it comes to grabbing offensive boards. She was third in total rebounds this season, as she averaged 8.8. She was third in defensive rebounds, as she averaged 7.2. On the offensive side, she averaged 1.6.
Mercury starters like Thomas, Satou Sabally and Natasha Mack are credible rebounders, and in regards to Phoenix's bench, they are doing well in that area.
Mercury's bench boards
During the regular season, the Mercury bench averaged 10.7 rebounds. They were third in the league, as the Dallas Wings and the Golden State Valkyries were ahead of them. The Wings averaged 13.6, while the Valkyries averaged 11.4.
The Mercury were stronger on the defensive end, and they averaged 7.6 rebounds. That put them with the Atlanta Dream and the Washington Mystics, who averaged the same amount. Offensively, Phoenix averaged 3.1, and Dallas was the only team ahead of them. The Wings averaged 4.4 in that area.
Phoenix has players like DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb coming off their bench. Bonner is a strong rebounder, and she typically has at least one every game. In fact, since returning to the Mercury, she has not had a game without a rebound. Even in a game like Phoenix's last game against the Los Angeles Sparks, where she went scoreless, she still had two rebounds.
Bonner even had a double-double in her second game back with the Mercury, as she had 22 points and 11 rebounds. Then, Whitcomb can get boards as well, as she had a few do-it-all games throughout the season. For example, in a game against the Minnesota Lynx, she had 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals. Whitcomb was in the starting lineup at that time, but games like that showed she can grab boards when needed. Then, there are players like Kathryn Westbeld and Kalani Brown who can get boards as well.
The Mercury bench has been strong all year, and rebounding was just one of the areas where they contributed.