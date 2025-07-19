What Is Satou Sabally's Career High?
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally has a bright future. She is one of the WNBA's young stars, and in her first year with the Mercury, she is flourishing.
Sabally averages 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals. This is her best season, and she is just getting started. Sabally has played in 18 games this season. She has missed the Mercury's last four games due to an ankle injury.
The Mercury have a special player in Sabally, and early in her career, she has shown flashes of greatness.
Sabally is scorer, and in 2023, she had a massive game. In a game against the Indiana Fever, Sabally scored a career-high 40 points. She was playing for the Dallas Wings at that time, and the Wings won 110-100. They also secured a playoff spot with their win.
Sabally had an impressive night, and she made seven 3-pointers. She showed her versatility, as she scored in a variety of ways.
The 2023 season was special for Sabally, as she won Most Improved Player. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals.
The 2023 Most Improved Player started the 2025 season on a good note. She scored 27 points in the Mercury's first game, which ended up being a record. Her performance was the most points scored by a Phoenix player in their debut. She continued to play well, and in her last game, she had 20 points, three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block.
Despite her absence, the Mercury continue to compete. They beat the Wings, the Minnesota Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries before losing on the road. Players like Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and others are filling the void of Sabally, but the Mercury will need her in the second half of the season.
Phoenix will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Atlanta Dream. The Dream are having a good year, and they trail the Mercury by a few games. Atlanta will compete, but Phoenix should get the win.
The Mercury may be close to their normal lineup by that time, and hopefully, Sabally is in action. The young star could be on the verge of a championship, and if she continues to play at a high level, Mercury can win it all.
