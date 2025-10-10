Mercury Without Satou Sabally for Game 4
In their heartbreaking Game 3 loss, the Phoenix Mercury lost one of their best players to injury. Satou Sabally was down for several minutes after her head hit an opponent's leg as she was falling to the floor. She went on to miss the rest of the game. Today, the Mercury announced that she was diagnosed with a concussion and will miss Game 4 on Friday. Her status for a possible Game 5 (or beyond) is still unclear.
Sabally leads the team with 21.7 points per game in the series so far and has been one of the team's top offensive performers. She also had a team-high 24 before her injury (DeWanna Bonner would eventually surpass her total and score 25). It's been a stretch of tough luck for the young star, who was already playing through an ankle issue.
Without Sabally, the Mercury are missing one of their best two-way players. At 6'4", she has the size to help protect the defensive glass and to cover power forwards, but is also quick enough to defend most wings out on the perimeter. Her skillset on the offensive end is one of the most versatile in the league. She's equally capable of getting hot from three as she is of powering through contact and finishing at the rim. Without her, the team's ceiling is much lower -- when Sabally gets going, the Mercury offense reaches another level.
In her absence, it's likely that Bonner will take her place in the starting lineup. After a tough first two games, Bonner erupted for 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting in Game 3, and hit several big shots to help the team erase a 17-point deficit and nearly pull off what would have been an incredible comeback victory.
What's more interesting, though, is who else will slide into the rotation. Bonner already plays starter's minutes, more or less (30 in Game 3) and somebody will have to absorb that extra court time. While the Mercury have shied away from using Natasha Mack much (likely due to spacing concerns), the team had a positive point differential with Mack on the court in both of the first two games (less so in Game 3). It's entirely possible we see the Mercury play with a center on the floor more often in Game 4, instead of having Bonner play as a nominal five and guard A'ja Wilson.
We could also see Kalani Brown get a few minutes off the bench. She's the tallest player on the team, and one of the strongest. While she's not the best at defending in space, she can make Wilson work on the defensive end with her skill and physicality in the post. And at this point in the series, with the Mercury just looking to avoid the sweep, there's no use in trying the same thing they've been trying.
