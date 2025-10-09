The Mercury Need a Miracle
The Phoenix Mercury were seconds away from turning the tables on the Las Vegas Aces. They had erased a 17-point deficit. Their defense was swarming. Kahleah Copper had caught fire and scored 11 straight for the Mercury at one point. DeWanna Bonner was taking defenders off the dribble and hitting audacious stepbacks. The home crowd was going ballistic.
And all of that was erased in an instant, as WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson added yet another iconic shot to her résumé, rising up over multiple contests to retake the lead with just 0.3 seconds remaining. Phoenix's final attempt drew iron and bounced out.
Phoenix is now down 3-0. No team, WNBA or NBA, has ever come back from that for a series win. And to make matters worse, Satou Sabally, one of the team's biggest stars, went down with an apparent head injury late in the game.
While the Mercury will be at home again for Game 4, winning four straight against any opponent is a tall task. Doing so against Wilson and the Aces' other experienced stars is even tougher. And it's a situation made all the more painful by the two near-victories in Games 1 and 3.
For now, all they can do is buckle down, focus on ironing out their mistakes, and take it one game at a time. Avoiding the sweep is the first step.
The key will be on the defensive end. The Mercury's defense has been uncharacteristically leaky in this series. The three highest point totals they've given up this postseason have all come in the last three games against the Aces.
They've sent extra help at Wilson to slow her down, only to be punished by red-hot outside shooting. They've stayed home and defended Wilson one-on-one, only for her to rack up buckets (34 points in Game 3) and free throw attempts (12 in the game and 25 for the series). It's made life difficult for the Mercury offense as well. It's hard to get out and run in transition when you're picking the ball out of your own net to start possessions.
Phoenix's defense was up to its usual standard in the fourth quarter, when the Mercury outscored Vegas 29-14, but it was ultimately too little too late. The Aces are too good, too talented, and too experienced to get away with a slow start. If the Mercury are going to pull off a miracle, they need to play their best ball on Friday, and it needs to start from the opening tip.