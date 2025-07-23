Season Series: Mercury vs Sparks
The Phoenix Mercury are in for an adventure, as the second half of the season is underway. The 2025 All-Star Game went well, and now, the WNBA's best teams are back in action.
Phoenix kicks things off with a game against the Atlanta Dream. The Dream are a team that the Mercury have yet to face this season. They are fifth in the league in standings, and they have picked up wins over teams such as the Seattle Storm, the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever.
The Mercury have faced different levels of competition this season, and they have fared well against them. They are leading in some of their season series with one of them being against the Los Angeles Sparks.
When it comes to games against the Sparks, the Mercury are 2-0. They beat them 89-86 early in the season. Satou Sabally had a strong game for Phoenix, as she finished with 25 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Alyssa Thomas was their second-leading scorer, as she finished with 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal. Then, Monique Akoa Makani was the third and final player to score in double figures, and she finished with 11. This game was close, and it came down to free throws. Sabally knocked down free throws late in the game, and Phoenix secured the win.
For the Mercury, their new stars were off to a good start, and for the Sparks, their new star Kelsey Plum had a good performance. Plum finished the game with 25 points.
The Mercury picked up another close win over the Sparks in the second meeting, as they beat them 85-80. This game was a balanced effort from the Mercury. Sabally had 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two assists. She was one of five players to score in double figures.
Phoenix managed to overcome an early deficit as they trailed by 18. They came back and picked up a win to improve to 2-0 against the Sparks.
These two teams will face each other in August and once again in September. The Sparks are under .500, but when they face the Mercury, they seem to step up their game. Phoenix could 4-0 in this series, even still, the Sparks will put up a fight.
Please follow us on X for more discussions around the Mercury and their opponents when you click right here!