Season Series: Mercury vs Mystics
The Phoenix Mercury will be in action in a few days, and they will face the Atlanta Dream. This will be a special game, as it is the first time that Brittney Griner returns to Phoenix.
After their matchup with the Dream, and another against the New York Liberty, Phoenix will take on the Washington Mystics.
The Mystics are currently 11-11, and they lost their last game, as the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 99-80. Washington has two games before their meeting with Phoenix. After being on the road for their last two, they are back home and hoping to get over .500. They will host the Sparks and the Seattle Storm.
Phoenix met Washington earlier in the season, and the Mercury beat them 68-62. It was a quiet game for the Mercury, as Monique Akoa Makani led with 13 points. As far as injuries or inactive players, Kahleah Copper, Natasha Mack, and Murjantu Musa were out. Musa was waived later in the season.
The Mercury's upcoming game against the Mystics will be their second time meeting them. This time, it will be on the road. Then, they will face them one more time this season, and will be another road game.
With Phoenix being 1-0 against Washington, they have a good shot at taking the season series. However, the Mystics are a decent team.
After finishing last season with a record of 14-26, Washington is three games away from tying the number of wins they had at the end of the year.
The Mystics are exceeding expectations, and it is largely due to their All-Star rookies. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen are having strong seasons, and the Mystics are benefiting from it. The future looks bright for Citron and Iriafen, and once Georgia Amoore suits up, the Mystics will be in a good place. Amoore suffered an ACL injury, and she was ruled out for the season.
Washington has defeated teams like the Minnesota Lynx, the Storm and the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury are one of the league's best teams this season, but anything can happen. The same way Washington defeated these teams, they could put up a fit against Phoenix. However, the Mercury have shown they can win in different circumstances. Whether it is injuries or an off night, Phoenix has pulled off their share of wins. So, the same can happen here.
Please follow us on X for more Mercury season series articles when you click right here!