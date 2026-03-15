Taurasi And The Mercury Redeem Themselves Against East Team
The 2016 Phoenix Mercury had their share of challenging series, and most of them were against Western Conference rivals.
Phoenix lost to teams like the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx, but the series against the San Antonio Stars was a different story. The Mercury swept the Stars, and they had some good performances.
The Mercury faced some strong Eastern Conference teams, and while each series turned out differently, the one against the Indiana Fever was a loss.
Taurasi's big game not enough
Indiana beat Phoenix 2-1, and that series started with a road game. The Mercury came to Indiana, and the Fever beat them 97-93. Diana Taurasi had a fantastic game, as she had 32 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.
DeWanna Bonner was second in scoring, and she had 21 points. She also had four assists, two steals, two blocks and a rebound. Brittney Griner was the last player to score in double figures, as had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
Phoenix had a chance to get a win at home, but things did not go as planned. The Fever beat the Mercury 78-60, and it was a quiet game. Taurasi and Kelsey Bone both had 13 points, and they were the only players who scored 10 or more points. The Fever had four players who scored in double figures, and Erlana Larkins and Briann January both had 13 points. January is a player with Mercury ties, as she played for the team in 2018 and 2019.
Indiana was on the verge of a sweep, but Phoenix secured a road win. The Mercury beat the Fever 79-65, and Griner was the star. She had 20 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, three assists and three steals.
Taurasi had 19 points in that game, and Bonner had 14. The Mercury had their win, and later on, they faced the Fever in the playoffs. They beat them 89-78, and Taurasi had 20 points. Phoenix continued its playoff journey, and it faced the New York Liberty.
Phoenix's All-Star guard had a big game, as she had 30 points. She helped the team pick up a 101-94 win, and the Mercury faced the Lynx in the next round. Minnesota beat Phoenix 3-0, and Maya Moore and her teammates went to the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury lost the series againt the Fever, but in the end, they got their revenge.
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