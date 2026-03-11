Mercury Control Their Matchups Against West Rivals
The Phoenix Mercury had a respectable 2017 season, and it led to some competitive games against Western Conference rivals. The Mercury picked up some wins, and in their series against the Dallas Wings, they won two games.
That series started with a loss, as Dallas picked up a road win over Phoenix. The Wings beat the Mercury by 10, and Kaela Davis, who played for the Mercury later on, was the team's leading scorer with 20 points.
Brittney Griner was the leader for Phoenix, and she had 18 points. Camille Little was next, and she finished the game with 11 points. That was a quiet game for the Mercury, but they bounced back with a blowout win in the second meeting.
The Mercury beat the Wings 107-65, and Leilani Mitchell led the charge. She had 19 points off the bench, and Phoenix had five other players who scored in double figures. It was a much better performance from the Mercury, and the series was tied. There was one final game, and Mitchell and her teammates won on the road. That game went into overtime, and Phoenix won by one.
Mercury pull off a sweep, get swept by another rival
Phoenix won another series, as Griner and her teammates beat the San Antonio Stars 3-0. The Mercury were on the road for the first two games, and the Mercury was the leading scorer in the first one. She had 20 points in the team's 78-72 win, and Phoenix had three other players who scored in double figures.
Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer in the second win, and she had 17 points. Then, the Mercury returned home for the final game, and they beat the Stars 81-64.
The Mercury did lose a series, as the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 3-0. The Sparks were too much for them, and in the first game, Chelsea Gray had 24 points. That game was a balanced effort from Los Angeles, and Gray and her teammates beat the Mercury by two points. Then, they kept that momentum going and won the next two matchups.
Looking at all of their series, the Mercury were 3-2 in their season series. On top of their loss to the Sparks, they lost their matchups with the Minnesota Lynx. However, they did beat the Seattle Storm on top of their other victories. The Mercury did well, and in a strong conference, they beat some of their rivals.
