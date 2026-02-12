Why 2012 Was A Bad Year For Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2011, as they finished the season with a record of 19-15. They faced the Seattle Storm during the playoffs, and they beat them 2-1. Then, they lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the next round.
Things changed the following year, as the Mercury missed the playoffs. That was the first time since 2008, which was after they won their first championship.
Phoenix had its worst season in 2012, as the team finished the season with a record of 7-27. The Mercury won their first game right away, as they beat the Tulsa Shock 89-87. That was the second game of the season, and Candice Dupree's huge game put them over the top.
Dupree had 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block. The Mercury had two players who scored in double figures, as DeWanna Bonner had 16 points and Charde Houston had 13 points off the bench.
The Mercury lost the next three games before beating the Shock once again. Then, they struggled throughout the season, and they went on a 10-game losing streak. They had a hard time, and while they struggled, things would soon change.
Phoenix's struggles led to the team getting the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft, and that class was special.
Mercury find a new star
Brittney Griner was the first pick of that draft, and she became one of the franchise's best players. That draft also featured Elena Delle Donne and Skylar Diggins. Delle Donne won a championship in 2019, and Diggins played for the Mercury years later.
Griner had a strong rookie season, and she played a role in Phoenix's third championship. So, Phoenix's struggles in 2012 eventually put the team in a position to succeed.
The Mercury missed the playoffs in 2012, but they were not alone. The Phoenix Suns were in the same position, and they finished their season with a record of 25-57. They were 15th in the conference, and the Oklahoma City Thunder were first. They had a record of 60-22, and they beat the Houston Rockets in the first round before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies.
It was a difficult year for Phoenix, but in the Mercury's case, things would get better. The Suns would have to wait a little longer, but eventually things would turn around for them.
