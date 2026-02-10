Why Phoenix's Stars Helped The Team Succeed
The 2021 season was a great year for the Phoenix Mercury. They finished that period with a record of 19-13, and they were fourth in the Western Conference.
They were fifth in the league standings, as the Connecticut Sun had the best record that year. They finished the season with a record of 26-6. Then, the Las Vegas Aces, the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm were ahead of Phoenix
While teams finished ahead of the Mercury, none of those teams had better playoff runs than Phoenix.
Phoenix went on a deep playoff run, and it started with a win over the New York Liberty. They beat them 83-82, and after that, they faced the Storm. They beat the Storm in overtime, and Phoenix continued its playoff journey.
After beating the Storm, the Mercury beat the Aces, and they faced the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals.
That series did not go in Phoenix's favor, but the franchise had another Finals appearance under its belt.
Phoenix played well, and some of the team's stars led the way. They did their share of scoring, and in the end, the Mercury's starting center was the top scorer.
Mercury center cannot be stopped
Brittney Griner scored 615 points, and her season high was a 33-point game against the Aces. The Mercury won that game, and they had two other players who scored in double figures. Skylar Diggns had 27 points and Sophie Cunningham had 13.
The Mercury's next-best scorer was Diggins, and she scored 566 points. She scored 28 points in a game against the Sky, and she helped the Mercury get their fifth win of the season.
Phoenix had three more players who scored in double figures, as Griner had 16 points, Kia Nurse had 14 and Megan Walker had 11.
Outside of the two stars, the Mercury had one more player who scored over 300 points. Nurse scored 304, and she had her season high against the Storm. She had 28 points, and she was the team's leading scorer. The Mercury had two more players who scored 10 or more points, as Diggins had 17 points, and Griner had 16.
The Mercury scored 2,626 points that season, and they were fifth in the league. The Aces, the Storm, the Sky and the Lynx were ahead of them. Phoenix had an excellent year, and it led to yet another Finals appearance.
