Why Phoenix's 2004 Season Was Significant
The Phoenix Mercury struggled in 2003, but things began to change in 2004. They brought in two new stars, and a few years later, they helped the franchise win its first championship.
Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor came to Phoenix as the franchise brought them in through two different drafts. They selected Taylor in a dispersal draft, as her previous team folded. The Mercury added Taurasi, as they received the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft.
Both Taurasi and Taylor got off to great starts, as Taurasi averaged 17.0 points and Taylor averaged 13.2.
That season was just the beginning for both stars, and when they led Phoenix to its championship, Taurasi averaged 19.2 points, and Taylor averaged a career-high 17.8 points.
Phoenix started the season with a loss to the Sacramento Monarchs. Sacramento picked up a 72-66 win, despite strong performances from Phoenix's new stars. Taurasi had 22 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Taylor had 21 points, five rebounds, three steals and an assist.
The Mercury won their next three games, as they beat the Connecticut Sun, the Seattle Storm and the Houston Comets. The new duo continued to shine, and in the win over Connecticut, Phoenix's All-Star guard had 26 points. She also had five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
Mercury finish with a .500 record
Phoenix won its share of games, and in the end, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 17-17. They were fifth in the Western Conference, and while they missed the playoffs, they were on the right path. They added Cappie Pondexter two years later, and her second season is when the Mercury made history.
While the Mercury missed the playoffs, the Phoenix Suns were back in the postseason. They finished the season with a record of 62-20, which made them the top team in the Western Conference.
The Suns beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. They beat the Dallas Wings in the next round, but they lost to the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs ended up winning it all, as they beat the Detroit Pistons 4-3.
Phoenix took a step in the right direction, and in the Suns' case, it led to another playoff appearance. The Mercury had to wait a few more years, but they were inching closer.
Please follow us on X to read more Phoenix's 2004 season and how things changed about when you click right here!