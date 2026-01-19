Why Copper's Scoring Helps Phoenix Succeed
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she joined the team in 2024. She played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner that year, and she ended up having the best season of her career.
Copper averaged 21.1 points that season, and she had a big game against the Atlanta Dream. She had 38 points, and she helped the Mercury get their first win.
Phoenix's star scored 782 points that season, which is the most she has scored in a year. In her second season with the Mercury, she scored 438 points and she averaged 15.6.
The Mercury guard played for the Chicago Sky before coming to Phoenix. She joined the Sky in 2017, as they acquired her in a deal with the Washington Mystics. That deal sent Elena Delle Donne to Washington, and she won a championship with them two years later.
In her first season with the Sky, Copper had 228 points. She averaged 6.7 points, and she also averaged 1.9 rebounds.
Copper's stats increased throughout the years, and the first time she averaged 10 or more points was in 2020. She averaged 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a steal. She scored 326 points, and the following year, she scored even more.
Copper wins special award, helps team win championship
The high-scoring guard scored 462 points, and she had a successful playoff run after that. She scored 177 points, and she helped the Sky win their first championship. The Sky beat the Mercury 3-1 in that series, and Copper won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Copper is an excellent scorer, and at this point, she has scored 4,083 points. When it comes to the WNBA's all-time scoring list, the Mercury guard is in the top 100. She is 56th in scoring, and as she continues her career, she will continue to climb the list.
Phoenix's All-Star can put up big numbers at any moment, and her performance in Game 4 is a perfect example. She had 30 points, and she tried to extend the series. However, the Las Vegas Aces picked up a 97-86 win and won their third championship.
Copper has helped the Mercury make the playoffs twice since her arrival, and if she returns to the team, they can go on another deep run.
