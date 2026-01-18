How Phoenix Stars Received Recognition, Helped Team Make Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2016 season with a record of 16-18. They made the playoffs, and it was the first time they were under .500 since 2012. That season was the Mercury's worst, as they won seven games.
The Mercury had a nice playoff run, and it all started with a game against the Indiana Fever. Phoenix beat Indiana 89-78 in a single-elimination game. The Mercury were exceptional in that game, as they had five players who scored in double figures.
Diana Taurasi played well, as she had 20 points, three rebounds and three assists. Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner both had 18 points, and in Griner's case, she nearly had a double-double. She had nine rebounds, and she also had three blocks, an assist and a steal.
Candice Dupree and Penny Taylor both had 12 points, and they contributed in other areas as well. Dupree had five rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Taylor had five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
Phoenix continued its playoff run, and after beating the New York Liberty, the Mercury lost to the Minnesota Lynx.
Mercury stars get recognized
Overall, it was a solid year for Phoenix, and the team's efforts did not go unnoticed. The team's stars were involved in award races, and some of those races were stacked.
When it comes to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, Nneka Ogwumike won, and she earned 362 points. The most points a player could have was 390. Then, players like Tina Charles, Maya Moore and Elena Delle Donne were behind her.
Taurasi received a point in the race, and her college teammate, Sue Bird, did as well.
Sylvia Fowles won Defensive Player of the Year, and she had 19 points. The maximum in this race was 39. Breanna Stewart finished second in the race, and she had eight points. Ogwumike was third with four points, and Griner was tied for fourth. She had three points, and Alana Beard had the same.
Phoenix's stars received some recognition, and they were also a part of the WNBA's special teams. Taurasi made the All-WNBA Second Team, and Griner made the All-Defensive First Team.
The Mercury had a solid year, and while they were not involved in many award races, they still managed to get some nods.
