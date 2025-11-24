Why Jefferson's Big Game Was Significant For Phoenix
Moriah Jefferson's time with the Phoenix Mercury was brief, but during that time, she had some special moments. Jefferson joined the team in 2023, and she averaged 10.5 points, 3.6 assists, two rebounds and 1.1 steals in that time.
Jefferson played well during the season, and one of her games stood out the most. She had her career high that season, and she accomplished that feat against the Minnesota Lynx.
Jefferson shines, Mercury still lose
In a game where the Mercury suffered their 28th loss of the season, Jefferson stepped up and led the team in scoring. She had 32 points, and she also had four assists, two rebounds and a steal. The Mercury had one more player who scored in double figures, as Brittney Griner had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
Jefferson also tied her career high in steals during that season, as she had five steals against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had 11 points and eight assists in that outing. That was one of the Mercury's wins that year, as they beat the Sparks 78-72.
Before that game, Jefferson had five steals for the first time back in 2016. She was playing for the San Antonio Stars at that time, and she helped them get a win over the Indiana Fever. Jefferson tied her career high the following year, as she had five steals in San Antonio's 85-81 loss.
They faced the Chicago Sky in that game, and Jefferson also had 18 points, four assists and two rebounds as well. Then she, had five steals in 2022 when she played for the Lynx. Minnesota beat Chicago 81-78 in that matchup.
As far as her time with the Mercury, she played well and either set new career highs, tied career highs or came close to them.
The Mercury needed all of the positive moments they could get that year, as they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012. They finished the 2023 season with a record of 9-31, and they made a coaching change early on.
Jefferson was one of the team's best players that year, as she was one of four players who averaged at least 10 points. Griner was the leading scorer, and she averaged 17.5 points. Diana Taurasi averaged 16.0 and Sophie Cunningham averaged 11.3.
Although Jefferson's time was brief, she made the best of her time and she had a huge game in the process.
