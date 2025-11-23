Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why The 2014 Mercury Dominated, Won A Championship

The Phoenix Mercury won their third championship in 2014, and they led the league in certain categories.

Sep 9, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) against the Chicago Sky during game two of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 97-68. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships over the years, and their last one was in 2014. The Mercury had a memorable season that year, and they swept the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals to win it all. Before that, they finished the regular season with a record of 29-5.

Phoenix dominated that year, and it was no surprise that the Mercury were first in multiple categories. That year's team gave teams on both conferences trouble, and it started on the offensive end.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (right) gets a hug from Chicago Sky center Sylvia Fowles (34) after game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals at UIC Pavilion. Phoenix won 87-82. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Mercury led the league in points, and they averaged 83.5 points. As far as total points, they were first, and they scored 2,840 points that season. Phoenix was first in field goal percentage as well. The team shot 48.4 percent, and when it came to field goals made, that is one area in which they did not lead.

When it came to field goals made, the Minnesota Lynx were first. They had an average of 31.4, and the Mercury averged 30.9.

Phoenix shot well from beyond the arc, but that was not the team's biggest strength. The Mercury were tied for fourth in 3-pointers made that year, and they averaged 5.2 in that category. They were tied with the Washington Mystics, and teams like the San Antonio Stars, the Seattle Storm and others were ahead of them.

Sep 12, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (right) is presented with the MVP trophy after game three of the 2014 WNBA Finals against the Chicago Sky at UIC Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Mercury were fifth in 3-point attempts, and they averaged 14.9. Once again, teams like the Stars and the Storm were in front of them. Despite the team's place in those categories, Phoenix was second in 3-point percentage. They shot 35 percent from deep, and the Stars shot 35.9.

Mercury play well on both ends of the floor

Free throws can be crucial to a team's success, and the Mercury excelled in that area. They were second in free-throw percentage, as they shot 81.2 percent from the charity stripe. The Stars were first, and they shot 82.2 percent.

Brittney Griner blocks Minnesota Lynx G Lindsay Whalen's last second shot to preserve a 82-80 Mercury win on Aug. 9, 2014 in Phoenix. Pni Mercury 0810 0804140405tlb / Pat Shannahan/The Arizona Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Mercury were in the top five of several categories, and the next one they were first in was blocks. Phoenix averaged six blocks that season, and Chicago was close behind with 5.9.

Phoenix had a historic year, and while other teams have won since then, no one has dominated the way that team did.

