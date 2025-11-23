Why The 2014 Mercury Dominated, Won A Championship
The Phoenix Mercury have won three championships over the years, and their last one was in 2014. The Mercury had a memorable season that year, and they swept the Chicago Sky in the WNBA Finals to win it all. Before that, they finished the regular season with a record of 29-5.
Phoenix dominated that year, and it was no surprise that the Mercury were first in multiple categories. That year's team gave teams on both conferences trouble, and it started on the offensive end.
The Mercury led the league in points, and they averaged 83.5 points. As far as total points, they were first, and they scored 2,840 points that season. Phoenix was first in field goal percentage as well. The team shot 48.4 percent, and when it came to field goals made, that is one area in which they did not lead.
When it came to field goals made, the Minnesota Lynx were first. They had an average of 31.4, and the Mercury averged 30.9.
Phoenix shot well from beyond the arc, but that was not the team's biggest strength. The Mercury were tied for fourth in 3-pointers made that year, and they averaged 5.2 in that category. They were tied with the Washington Mystics, and teams like the San Antonio Stars, the Seattle Storm and others were ahead of them.
The Mercury were fifth in 3-point attempts, and they averaged 14.9. Once again, teams like the Stars and the Storm were in front of them. Despite the team's place in those categories, Phoenix was second in 3-point percentage. They shot 35 percent from deep, and the Stars shot 35.9.
Mercury play well on both ends of the floor
Free throws can be crucial to a team's success, and the Mercury excelled in that area. They were second in free-throw percentage, as they shot 81.2 percent from the charity stripe. The Stars were first, and they shot 82.2 percent.
The Mercury were in the top five of several categories, and the next one they were first in was blocks. Phoenix averaged six blocks that season, and Chicago was close behind with 5.9.
Phoenix had a historic year, and while other teams have won since then, no one has dominated the way that team did.
