Why "Paul Ball" and Phoenix's Shooting Led To A Championship
The Phoenix Mercury struggled for a few seasons, as they finished the 2001 season with a record of 13-19. They regressed even more in 2002, as they had a record of 11-21.
Phoenix had some difficult years, and after rebuilding with players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter, the Mercury found themselves back in the playoffs.
The Mercury finished the 2007 season with a record of 23-11, and they made the playoffs for the first time since 2000.
Taurasi leads team to first championship
Phoenix played well that year, and Taurasi was the leading scorer. She averaged 19.2 points, and she was one of four players who averaged at least 10 points that season. Penny Taylor was behind Taurasi, as she averaged 17.8 points. Pondexter was third in scoring, and she averaged 17.2 points. Then, Tangela Smith averaged 12.6.
Taurasi and her teammates were scoring at a high level, and they were knocking down their share of shots. They shot 35.3 percent from deep, and the player with the highest percentage was a unique situation.
Adriana Moisés Pinto had a perfect percentage, and it was due to her 3-pointer in a game against the Seattle Storm. That was her first and last attempt from beyond the arc that season.
After Moisés Pinto, the player with the best percentage was Kelly Schumacher. Schumacher made three 3-pointers, and she attempted seven. So, like Moisés Pinto, she did not take many shots. She had a high percentage, as she shot nearly 43 percent.
Kelly Miller was behind Schumacher, and she shot around 39 percent. She made 27 3-pointers that season, and she attempted 70. Miller had a nice year, and her shooting played a role in Phoenix's success.
Taylor was fourth when it came to 3-point percentage, and she shot nearly 38 percent from deep. She made 34 3-pointers that season, and she took 90. Then, Taurasi was behind her, as she shot around 37 percent. The Mercury guard made 95 3-pointers that season, and she took 259.
The Mercury were flourishing under Paul Westhead, as they utilized his fast-paced "Paul Ball" style of play. They were knocking down shots, and they gave opposing teams headaches. Phoenix made history, and as time revealed, that would not be the last time the team won a championship.
