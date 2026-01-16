Why Phoenix's 2000 Season Was One Of Its Best
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs in 1999, but they bounced back the following year. They finished the 1999 season with a record of 15-17, and while that is a decent record, it was not enough to make it to the playoffs. There were other Western Conference teams that had the same record, and teams like the Houston Comets and the Los Angeles Sparks were ahead of them.
Phoenix recovered from that setback, and the Mercury finished the 2000 season with a record of 20-12.
The Mercury lost a few players before the start of that season, as both Edna Campbell and Toni Foster were a part of an expansion draft. The WNBA added four teams before the 2000 season, as the league introduced the Indiana Fever, the Miami Sol, the Portland Fire and the Seattle Storm.
Campbell was the second pick of that draft, and she went to the Storm. Later in the draft, the Storm picked up Foster.
Mercury bring in an All-Star
Despite those losses, the Mercury brought in some new faces. They did not have a first-round pick in that year's draft, but they had picks in the other rounds. They drafted Adrian Williams-Strong in the second round, they selected Tauja Catchings in the third round, and they picked Shantia Owens in the fourth. Williams-Strong was the only one who suited up for the Mercury, and she became the franchise's fourth All-Star.
Phoenix started the 2000 season with a win over the New York Liberty. The Mercury beat the Liberty 51-48, and Brandy Reed was the standout star. She had 22 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, an assist and a steal. She was the only player who scored in double figures.
The Mercury won their next game, as they beat the Comets 80-62. They lost to the Utah Starzz in the third game, but they bounced back with a big win against the Storm. They beat them 82-49, and Reed was the leader once again. She had 24 points, and she also had five rebounds and two assists.
Bridget Pettis was the second-leading scorer, and she had 15 points. Then, Michelle Brogan had 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Phoenix had a win percentage of 62.5 percent, which is their fifth best. The 1998 season is right above it, then the Mercury's historic seasons make up the top three.
The Mercury had a good year, and while they were knocked out early, they still made the playoffs.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury's 2000 season and how it compares to some of their others when you click right here!