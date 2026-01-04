Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Phoenix Was A Part Of The 2022 Award Races

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2022, and they did it without one of their key players. The Mercury's efforts did not go unnoticed, as they were a part of award races.

Davion Moore

Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; BG42 signage is shown on the court at Footprint Center in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) prior to the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The 2022 season was a challenging time for the Phoenix Mercury. While they managed to reach the playoffs, it was not an easy journey. They finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

There were different factors at play when it came to this season, and the biggest was the absence of Brittney Griner. Then, the Mercury battled injuries, and they got off to a rocky start.

Phoenix lost its first game, and despite winning the next two, the Mercury could not build momentum. They went on a losing streak, and it started with a loss against the Aces. Then, they lost six more games before beating the Los Angeles Sparks.

Mercury add All-Star center

During the offseason, the Mercury made some nice moves, and the one that stood out the most was bringing in Tina Charles. Charles is skilled center, and she has her share of accolades. She won Rookie of the Year in 2010, and a few years later, she won Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Tina Charle
Apr 21, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Tina Charles shares a laugh with her teammates at Verizon 5G Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans/The Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Charles came to Phoenix in hopes of winning a championship, but with all that was going on, their chances were slim. The All-Star center decided to move on, and after receiving a buyout, she signed with the Seattle Storm.

A lot was going on, and despite that, the Mercury still found themselves in award races.

When it came to the MVP, A'ja Wilson won the award, and she did it after receiving 31 first-place votes. She also earned 478 points. The race was close, as Breanna Stewart came in second, and she earned 446 points.

The MVP race was mostly between those two, but there were a few other players involved. Skylar Diggins was one of them, and she had 39 points. The 2022 season was her best year with the Mercury, and she averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds, 1.6 steals and a block.

Skylar Diggin
Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) drives against the Indiana Fever during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Diggins was sixth in the MVP race, and Kelsey Plum, Alyssa Thomas and Candace Parker were ahead of her.

Phoenix had a player in the Most Improved Player race, as Sophie Cunningham finished third. She received seven points, and Jackie Young, who won the award, had 32 points. Then, Sabrina Ionescu had 10. Cunningham averaged a career-high 12.6 points, and she also averaged 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal.

The Mercury were also a part of the Sportsmanship Award race, as Shey Peddy received two points. Sylvia Fowles won the award, and players like Kelsey Mitchell and A'ja Wilson also received recognition. Then, Phoenix was also a part of the Coach of the Year race, as Vanessa Nygaard earned a point.

Vanessa Nygaar
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) talks to head coach Vanessa Nygaard during the home opener against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on May 21, 2023. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite the struggles, the Mercury had a decent season, and while things would get worse the following year, Phoenix returned to the playoffs later on.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.