Why Phoenix Was A Part Of The 2022 Award Races
The 2022 season was a challenging time for the Phoenix Mercury. While they managed to reach the playoffs, it was not an easy journey. They finished the season with a record of 15-21, and they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round.
There were different factors at play when it came to this season, and the biggest was the absence of Brittney Griner. Then, the Mercury battled injuries, and they got off to a rocky start.
Phoenix lost its first game, and despite winning the next two, the Mercury could not build momentum. They went on a losing streak, and it started with a loss against the Aces. Then, they lost six more games before beating the Los Angeles Sparks.
Mercury add All-Star center
During the offseason, the Mercury made some nice moves, and the one that stood out the most was bringing in Tina Charles. Charles is skilled center, and she has her share of accolades. She won Rookie of the Year in 2010, and a few years later, she won Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Charles came to Phoenix in hopes of winning a championship, but with all that was going on, their chances were slim. The All-Star center decided to move on, and after receiving a buyout, she signed with the Seattle Storm.
A lot was going on, and despite that, the Mercury still found themselves in award races.
When it came to the MVP, A'ja Wilson won the award, and she did it after receiving 31 first-place votes. She also earned 478 points. The race was close, as Breanna Stewart came in second, and she earned 446 points.
The MVP race was mostly between those two, but there were a few other players involved. Skylar Diggins was one of them, and she had 39 points. The 2022 season was her best year with the Mercury, and she averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds, 1.6 steals and a block.
Diggins was sixth in the MVP race, and Kelsey Plum, Alyssa Thomas and Candace Parker were ahead of her.
Phoenix had a player in the Most Improved Player race, as Sophie Cunningham finished third. She received seven points, and Jackie Young, who won the award, had 32 points. Then, Sabrina Ionescu had 10. Cunningham averaged a career-high 12.6 points, and she also averaged 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and a steal.
The Mercury were also a part of the Sportsmanship Award race, as Shey Peddy received two points. Sylvia Fowles won the award, and players like Kelsey Mitchell and A'ja Wilson also received recognition. Then, Phoenix was also a part of the Coach of the Year race, as Vanessa Nygaard earned a point.
Despite the struggles, the Mercury had a decent season, and while things would get worse the following year, Phoenix returned to the playoffs later on.
