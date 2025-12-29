Why Phoenix's Brondello Was Part Of 2020 Award Race
The Phoenix Mercury had a solid 2020 season, as they finished the season with a record of 13-9. It was a shortened season, as the WNBA played in an isolation zone.
It was an adjustment for everyone, but the Mercury adapted and made the playoffs for the eighth time in a row.
Mercury's strong season leads to award nods
With Phoenix having a successful season, it is no surprise that the franchise was tied to award races. Diana Tauarasi was a part of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race, and she finished seventh.
Brianna Turner was playing for the Mercury at the time, and she finished fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year race. Bria Hartley finished third in the Sixth Woman of the Year race, and the Mercury were tied to one more race.
Sandy Brondello was a part of the Coach of the Year race, and she finished fourth. She received a point in the race, and this was not the first time she was a part of the race. Brondello was a part of the 2015 race, and she was tied for fourth.
Before that, Brondello made history as she became the first Mercury coach to win the award. The Mercury had an incredible year in 2014, and after finishing the season with a record of 29-5, they won a championship. Brondello won Coach of the Year, as she earned 33 points. The most a coach could win that season was 38.
The Mercury coach received recognition in 2020, but there were others before her. Derek Fisher and Mike Thibault were tied for third, as they both earned two points.
Bill Laimbeer was second in the race, and he had 17 points. He was coaching the Las Vegas Aces at the time, and they finished the season with a record of 18-4.
Cheryl Reeve was the 2020 Coach of the Year, and she earned 25 points. The most a coach could win that year was 47. Reeve led the Minnesota Lynx to a record of 14-8, and they beat the Mercury in the playoffs. They beat them 80-79 in a single-elimination game, and they lost to the Seattle Storm in a series.
Phoenix has had some great coaches, and in an interesting season, Brondello led the team to success.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and the 2020 award races when you click right here!