Why Phoenix's Davis-Wrightsil Is A Part Of Texas History
The Phoenix Mercury found some talented players in their early years, and before joining the team, most of them had illustrious college careers.
The Mercury brought in players like Jennifer Gillom, Bridget Pettis and Toni Foster in their first season, and the following year, they drafted players like Maria Stepanova and Brandy Reed.
Phoenix found some talented players in 1999, and their first two picks were Edna Campbell and Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil.
Davis-Wrightsil had some great years in college, and in her first season, she averaged 13.5 points and 7.7 rebounds. Her stats continued to improve, and in her final season, she averaged 26.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, 2.3 steals and an assist.
Davis-Wrightsil gets her share of awards
Overall, Davis-Wrightsil averaged 19.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and an assist. She had a stellar college career, and in that final season, she was the Naismith College Player of the Year. That was her second time winning the award, as she won it in 1987. She also won the Most Outstanding Player in 1986.
The Mercury draft pick was a star in college, and with all that she accomplished, it is no surprise that she is a part of all-time lists. Davis-Wrightsil attended Texas, and one of the lists she is featured on is the field goals list. She is second in that category, as she had 793.
Annette Smith is first in that category, and during her college years, she had 1,052 field goals.
Davis-Wrightsil also had one of the best percentages, as she shot 57.5 percent during her four seasons. She is fourth on the field goal percentage list, and Cinietra Henderson is first. Henderson was efficient and shot 59 percent.
There is another list Davis-Wrightsil is on, as she made 415 free throws. She is fourth on that list, and players like Tiffany Jackson-Jones, Henderson and Smith are ahead of her.
Phoenix's forward was one of her school's top scorers, as she scored 2,008 points. She is second in that area, as Smith had a total of 2,523 points. Davis-Wrightsil also has the best points per game average with her 19.9 points in her four years.
The Texas great spent a season with the Mercury, and during that time, she averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists. She had a successful season, and after that, she began to make a name for herself in coaching.
