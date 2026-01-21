Why The Mercury Did Not Have Overtime Games In 1999
The Phoenix Mercury missed the playoffs for the first time in 1999, and they finished the season with a record of 15-17.
They started the season with two losses, and they faced the Sacramento Monarchs both times. The Monarchs beat them 96-85 in the first one, and they beat them 74-64 in the second.
Mercury get their first win
Phoenix's first win was against the Cleveland Rockers. They beat the Rockers 76-67 in a game where Edna Campbell was the star. She had 21 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Marlies Askamp had an impressive double-double, as she had 17 points and 15 rebounds. She also had five steals, an assist and a block. Jennifer Gillom was the last player to score double figures, and she had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists.
The Mercury lost to the Orlando Miracle in the next game, but they bounced back with a win over the Washington Mystics. They beat the Mystics 79-76, and Clarissa Davis-Wrightsil was the star. She had 23 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Campbell was their second-leading scorer, and she had 14 points. She also had two rebounds and two steals. Michele Timms had 11 points, and she also had four assists and three rebounds.
The Mercury picked up a win over the Detroit Shock after a loss to the Charlotte Sting, and after that victory, they went on a six-game losing streak. Those were some tough losses, but that streak was snapped with a win over the Utah Starzz.
Phoenix beat Utah 80-66 in that game, and Askamp's 23 points played a significant role. She also had six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist. Davis-Wrightsil played well, as she had 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Overall, it was a decent year for the Mercury, and after beating the Starzz, they won their next two games. They also won four games in a row after losing to the Los Angeles Sparks. The six-game losing streak may have impacted their season and kept them out of the playoffs. Regardless, they still won their share of games. They also avoided overtime games this time around, and the following year, they had one against one of the league's new teams.
Phoenix's 1999 season was a slight setback, but after that, they found themselves back in the playoffs.
