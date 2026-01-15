Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Keep Winning, Beat Another East Team In 2020

The Phoenix Mercury defeated the Washington Mystics in the 2020 season series, and they took down another Eastern Conference team as well.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner talks with a referee after a no-call against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 8, 2019, in Phoenix. Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner talks with a referee after a no-call against the Las Vegas Aces on Sept. 8, 2019, in Phoenix. Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Griner / Brady Klain/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Phoenix Mercury played well during 2020, and while the Seattle Storm gave them trouble, there were teams they beat in their season series.

The Mercury beat the Washington Mystics, and during that time, they defeated another Eastern Conference team. Phoenix swept the New York Liberty, and that series started with a blowout victory.

Oct 13, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn (1) and Phoenix Mercury guard Bria Hartley (14) double team Chicago Sky forward/center Candace Parker (3) during the first half of game two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Mercury's Sixth Woman of the Year candidate takes over

In what was considered a home game for the Liberty, the Mercury beat them 96-67. Bria Hartley was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she did it off the bench. She had 27 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Hartley had a strong season, and games like this are why she was involved in the Sixth Woman of the Year race.

Outside of Hartley, the Mercury had four other players who scored in double figures. Diana Taurasi had 18 points, nine assists, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Jun 27, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Brittney Griner had 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Alanna Smith had 11 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. Skylar Diggins was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 10 points. She also had four rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

The Mercury hosted the Liberty in the next game, and they beat them 83-67. Diggins had a big game, as she finished the game with 30 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block. That was her season high in points, but she surpassed that a few days later, as she had 33 points against the Connecticut Sun.

Sep 17, 2020; Palmetto, Florida, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) drives past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (left) during the second half at the FELD entertainment complex. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had a nice performance, as she had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal.

Kia Vaughn had 12 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Then, Sophie Cunningham had 10 points, two rebounds, a steal and a block off the bench.

The Mercury won this series convincingly, and it helped them reach the playoffs. The Liberty struggled that season, and they finished that period with a record of 2-20. Phoenix took advantage of those struggles, and it resulted in another season series win.

Phoenix did well against Eastern Conference teams, and in what was a unique year, the Mercury became one of the most dangerous teams. Overall, it was a good year for Phoenix, and the following season would be even better.

Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.