Why Phoenix's Facilitating Mattered In 2001
The Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 13-19 in 2001, and it was the start of a drought. They would miss the playoffs for the next few years, but something positive came out of that. They found their stars, and those players helped them win championships.
Penny Taylor joined the team after the Mercury selected her in a dispersal draft. Then, they drafted Diana Taurasi right after that. Cappie Pondexter came into the mix a few years later, and the rest was history.
Until then, the Mercury were trying to compete, and they did well in different areas. As far as assists, the 2001 Mercury had a total of 514.
Kristen Veal was the team's leader, and she had 125 assists. She had her career high that season, as she had 10 assists against the Houston Comets. Veal did not score in double figures, but she facilitated to her teammates. When it came to scoring, Jennifer Gillom was the leader.
Gillom had 15 points, Trisha Fallon had 14 points off the bench and Maria Stepanova had 10. Veal's playmaking stood out, and the Mercury nearly pulled off a win. The Comets beat them 60-58 to get their fifth win.
Phoenix veteran moves the ball
After Veal, Michele Timms was the team's best facilitator. She had 87 assists that season, and her best game was against the Portland Fire. Timms had six assists in that game, and she helped the Mercury beat the Fire 75-69.
The Mercury veteran's game was similar to Veal's performance, as she did not score in double figures. However, she helped get her teammates involved. Brandy Reed was the leading scorer, and she had 23 points. Gillom was the second-leading scorer, and she had 19 points.
Lisa Harrison was third in assists, and she had 52 assists. Harrison had her season high against the Seattle Storm, and she had four assists. She was one of three players who scored in double figures in that game, and she had 14. Tonya Edwards played well, and she also had 14 points. Then, Bridget Pettis had 11 points off the bench.
Phoenix had two more players who had at least 40 assists, as Pettis had 50 and Stepanova had 41. The Mercury had a hard time winning during that season, but when they played as a team and shared the ball, they pulled off a few wins.
Please follow us on X to read more about the 2001 Mercury and their facilitating when you click right here!