Mercury's Pondexter Sets The Tone, Has Big Freshman Year
Cappie Pondexter played a pivotal role in the Phoenix Mercury's first championship, and she helped them win another shortly after. Pondexter was drafted by the Mercury in 2006, and after a strong rookie season, she continued to play at a high level.
The guard's second season was a success, and she averaged 17.2 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds. She kept that momentum going in the Mercury's playoff run, and by the end of that period, she won Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Pondexter had a noteworthy career, and she did it with different teams. She started off with the Mercury, but she played for four more teams after that. Before she started her WNBA career, Pondexter was a college star.
The Mercury guard attended Rutgers, and she became one of the school's top players. She is also one of the few players who have had their jersey retired. Pondexter is third in points, as she scored 2,211 points in her four years. The only players who scored more during their college years were Sue Wicks and Tyler Scaife. Wicks scored 2,655 points and Scaife scored 2,233 points.
Pondexter got off to a hot start in her college career, as she averaged 18.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals in her first season.
The guard's first game was a 14-point outing against Stanford. On top of her points, Pondexter had five rebounds and four assists. Rutgers lost that game, as Stanford picked up a 64-60 victory.
Rutgers recovered from that loss, as Pondexter and her team beat California 56-49. The guard had a quieter game, as she had seven points. However, she contributed in other areas, as she had six assists and six rebounds.
Pondexter gets hot
After that game, Pondexter had 22 points, and Rutgers beat Wagner 70-41. She scored six points in the following game, but she scored 10 or more points for the next 19 games. She kept that momentum going in the Big East tournament and beyond.
Things were just getting started for the high-scoring guard, and she continued to play well in her remaining seasons. She caught the attention of teams in the WNBA, and she landed with the Mercury when it was all said and done. Pondexter was a special player, and she proved that from the beginning.
